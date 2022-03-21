Manny Khoshbin Takes His 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 on Canyon Road, He's Fascinated With It

It’s time for one of Manny Khoshbin’s favorite cars: the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. The real estate mogul and car enthusiast decided to take it out for a drive and tested it on a canyon road.
Manny Khoshbin starts the video in his McLaren P1, driving it onto a flatbed, as he reveals he’s sending it into the shop to get it fixed because it’s “bouncy.” Then, he gets into his office and shows he has a Lando Norris helmet and asks whether he should take it out, as well, before deciding to keep it for the racetrack. He then hops into his Ford GT, and says that “I love this car.”
Then, he finally gets to his 2022 Porsche GT3, which he has previously said it’s one of the cars at the top of his list: “The Porsche GT3 is one of my favorite starter super cars. The speed, handling, and braking is incredible, it sounds amazing, and it makes for a great daily driver.”
The real estate tycoon took delivery of his yellow supercar in October. Now, he’s pushing it to the limits on the winding canyon roads, making it sound brutal.
Not long after he took it out of the garage, Khoshbin shared that “this may be the second-best sounding exhaust in my fleet,” and that is no small feat considering all the powerful rides in his collection. Which is the first one, you ask? Obviously, the SLR Heritage Edition.
While on the canyon road, the car enthusiast couldn’t have been more fascinated with the Porsche. "It drives like a go-kart," he claims, while throwing the front end into the next turn and letting out plenty of cheering and exclamations. And even complimented a Tesla driving in front of him, saying that it “is doing pretty good.” Manny added that the Porsche 911 GT3 “has got to be one of my favorite test drives of all time.” At the end of his drive, he was exhausted and let his brother hop behind the wheel for a joyride.
The GT3 is based on the latest-generation 911, and it comes with the company’s 4.0-liter flat-six engine. The naturally aspirated power unit puts out 503 horsepower (510 ps) and 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) of torque. These figures are enough to help the supercar sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds and top out at 198 mph (319 kph).
When talking about the price, Manny Khoshbin also called it the “best car for the money,” which is a bit over $160,000.
