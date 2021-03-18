Manny Khoshbin Drives a Bugatti Veyron, Explains What He Doesn't Like About It

Real estate millionaire Manny Khoshbin is first and foremost a supercar enthusiast. But he's also a Bugatti fanboy. He owns four supercars made by the French company, and he's considering adding a fifth model to his collection.
Manny owns examples of both supercars produced by Bugatti in the modern era. On top of a standard Veyron, his garage includes a Mansory-tuned Veyron, a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Rembrandt Edition, and a Chiron Hermes Edition. But this doesn't necessarily mean that he loves everything about a Bugatti.
He recently took his 2006 Veyron out for a spin and talked about some of the features he doesn't like. Khoshbin is not a fan of the car's electronics, which aren't very user-friendly based on his experience. He also doesn't like the fact that the navigation display is integrated into the rearview mirror. Or the fact that he has to connect a PDA device to update the navigation system.
But these aren't necessarily complaints. Khoshbin is well aware that the Veyron is 15 years old as of 2021 and coming from an era when over-the-air updates and big infotainment displays weren't a thing. If anything, it's a good way to remind yourself how much the auto industry evolved over the past decade.
Otherwise, Manny seems pretty happy behind the steering wheel. He likes the brushed aluminum console's aerospace feel and the way the Veyron takes off with the gas pedal to the metal.
And what's not to like about that anyway? The Veyron might not be as powerful as the Chiron, but the older iteration of the 8.0-liter W16 is pretty wild as well at 987 horsepower (1,001 PS) and 992 pound-feet (1,250 Nm) of torque.
Bugatti made a big leap with the Chiron, massaging the engine to the point where it delivers 1,479 horsepower (1,500 PS) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm) of torque. The W16 is capable of even more oomph in the Super Sport 300+, rated at 1,578 horses (1,600 PS). I guess that's why Manny also bought a Chiron to keep his Veyrons company.
