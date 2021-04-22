Manny Khoshbin Buys Used Rolls-Royce Drophead, Falls in Love With White Interior

4 Rolls-Royce Starts Making UF001, and That’s a New Engine, Not a Saucer

Real estate millionaire Manny Khoshbin owns some of the quickest and most expensive supercars out there. But he's also a Rolls-Royce fan, using the British company's luxury cars as daily drivers. Manny has been using a Phantom Drophead Coupe for this exact purpose since 2008. Apparently, he loves the two-door drop-top so much that he decided to buy another one. 1 photo



Why is he parking two very similar cars in his garage? Well, collectors tend to do that with many nameplates. However, it seems Manny has taken a shine to all-white interiors. You see, most of Manny's cars have lightly colored interiors, including his old Drophead, but this 2016 convertible is all-white, wood trim and floor mats included.



A notable change over the old 2008 Drophead Coupe, fitted with cream upholstery and natural-finish veneer. The new addition doesn't have his initials on the seat headrests, but hey, maybe the folks over Rolls-Royce are willing to make an aftermarket conversion.



But is an all-white interior a good enough reason to buy a more recent version of a car you already own? Well, it's not something that the average Joe would do. But we're talking about a guy who owns no fewer than



Discontinued in 2016, the Phantom Drophead Coupe will probably become a collector's item in a few years. The spiritual successor to the Corniche was first introduced in 2007 and soldiered on for almost ten years with just one significant update.



All cars were powered by the same 6.75-liter V-12 engine, paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The mill pumps out 453 horsepower and 531 pound-feet (719 Nm) of torque.



In 2007, Pininfarina used a Drophead Coupe to create the



