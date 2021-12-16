Manhart Releases the RQ800: An 818-Horsepower Rocket of an SUV With 772 Lb-Ft of Torque

It's not all that easy adding power to a supercar. Plenty of companies have tried in the past only to blow up engines and other components. Manhart has always taken a different approach and with the RQ800, they're showing off a more nuanced product.
The RQ800 is, at its heart, an Audi RS Q8. That's the same sort of monster SUV sold by Lamborghini as the Urus. Both share a twin-turbocharged V8, all-wheel-drive, and enough luxury to make you consider selling your house to own one.
In the Audi, that V8 makes a paltry 591-horsepower. In the Italian Urus you'll find 641. The biggest difference between the two comes down to boost pressure. That's not the trick Manhart used though.
Instead of just turning up the PSI knob and hoping for the best, they've gone much deeper. The RQ800 uses brand new turbochargers, a new carbon intake, and a bespoke Manhart stainless steel exhaust system. Inside of that exhaust you'll find the same controllable valves that the normal (can the RS Q8 even be called that?) Audi has.
To take advantage of the new parts and the improved flow, the ECU is tuned and the result is nothing short of wonderful. 818-horsepower and 772 lb-ft of torque are on tap at all times. Perhaps most shocking is how restrained the entire package is.
Manhart has tuned other RS Q8s up to 900-horsepower but they're much more flashy. This car features a dark but deft paint job and stripe livery. The 24-inch wheels are custom Classic Line rims. The only thing that gives the car away (other than the speed and sound) are the little red pops of color everywhere.
There might not be a more effective way to show that you appreciate speed to just the right people on the road. We bet that the vast majority of fellow road-goers wouldn't even notice this wild SUV.
