Manhart Performance Tweaked the Tesla Model 3, and the Result Can't Be Called Boring

For about $74,495 (around €69,900), Manhart Performance has managed to bring a Tesla Model 3 to the German market with increased performance and a design that can't be called boring.
The Germans' project is called the Tesla Model 3 TM3 720 and, like many other projects that have passed through Manhart, it has impressive styling.
Every part of the car is designed and engineered not only to look good but also to perform and help achieve the best possible aerodynamics, which in turn helps achieve better range.
A painted honeycomb grille dominates the front end and the car's body flaunts a black paint job. Contrasting red and grey accents are found in some areas and the rear windows also get a dark tint.
The H&R sports springs for the front and rear axles make the car lower and Manhart's 21-inch "Baracuda" wheelset in "Platinum Gray" fits perfectly in the wheel arches.
The Manhart MHTronik Powerbox was originally designed for BMW models but seems to have found a successful home in the Tesla Model 3 as well.
Manhart upped the power to 550 hp and a maximum torque of 720 Newton-meters (531 lb-ft). That's a significant improvement, considering a factory-spec Tesla Model 3 Performance produces 513 hp and 488 lb-ft. Otherwise, the car features two motors like any other Tesla Model 3 and retains its original 82 kWh battery pack.
We do not know to what extent the acceleration values have been improved. We assume, however, that the factory-set figures for 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint have improved by a few hundredths of a second, and top speed has increased. The Tesla Model 3 takes just 3.3 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. It won't surprise us if the TM3 720 hits the 60 mph mark in less than 3 seconds.
The Manhart TM3 720 has the same minimalist factory interior, but customers can request custom options.
