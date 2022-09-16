Manhart MHX4 600 Is a Tuned BMW X4 M That Wants to Bully Exotic Crossovers

The BMW X4 M is already very punchy without anyone messing around with its internals. However, Manhart thought it needs more oomph, and some extra spices, so they have come up with the MHX4 600 proposal.
Usually, the devil is in the details, like the name, but it doesn’t have 600 horsepower, neither pure nor metric. In fact, it boasts 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and 785 Nm (579 lb-ft) of torque, an extra 125 ps (123 hp / 92 kW) and 135 Nm (100 lb-ft) over the stock twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, normally rated at 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) in the Competition variant.
From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the X4 M Competition needs 3.8 seconds, and it has a top speed electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph). Manhart did not say how quick their tuned example is, but they did reveal that it has the MHtronik plug-and-play module, or the ECU remap, as well as a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, to thank for the extra oomph.
New H&R lowering springs have brought the entire body by 30 mm (1.2 in) closer to the road, and the brakes have remained stock, but upgrades are possible in this department too. Multi-spoke alloys by Alpina are available, measuring 9x22 inches at the front, and 10x22 inches at the rear, shod in 255/35 and 295/30 tires respectively. Alternatively, the concave set can be had too, with 9x21-inch at the front, and 10.5x21-inch at the rear, and 265/35 and 305/30 tires, respectively.
Contributing to the sportier looks of the tuned BMW X4 M is the carbon fiber body kit, consisting of the front spoiler, two-piece skirt inlets, two-piece skirt add-ons, side mirror caps, and diffuser. The interior of the pictured premium compact crossover coupe hasn’t been touched at all, but Manhart says that they can “implement individual refinements here on request.”
