Manchester United's Diago Dalot Rolls in Custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 Tuned by Hofele

Due to its head-turning looks, posh interior, and lots of oomph in the G 63 configuration, the Mercedes G-Wagen has become a celeb magnet. Even athletes cannot stay away from it, and one of the latest to have added the G-Class to his collection is Diago Dalot.
You may be excused if you don’t know who he is, because we’re not really into soccer here, are we? The 22-year old right-back was born in Portugal and is under contract with England’s Manchester United. He started his professional career at Porto, and also plays for his country’s national team.
Now, back to the custom G 63, which bears Hofele’s signature. The 4x4 sports a matte black paint finish, displays the tuner’s logo on the grille with vertical slats and sports electric running boards with entry and exit lights. The multi-spoke wheels came from the aftermarket world too, and so did the extra lights mounted on the roof.
Hofele did not have much to say about this Mercedes-AMG G 63, as the short press release accompanying the pics shared in the gallery only says that it has been enhanced with their “exterior styling package,” and that it has “exclusive wheels, and a bespoke luxurious interior.” It would’ve been nice at least to drop a few images of the cabin, yet we reckon that they have reupholstered it in fine leather and that their logo has been embroidered in the headrests. After all, that’s usually what tuners do.
There is nothing about the engine either, so we are going to assume that they haven’t done anything to it. Thus, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 likely still pushes out 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The stock G 63 has a 149 mph (240 kph) top speed when equipped with the optional AMG Driver’s Package and can complete the zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 4.5 seconds.
