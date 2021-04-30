Man Wins Impeccable Mitsubishi Evolution IX at Raffle, Totals It the Next Day

One man from Wales, UK, got to experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows within the space of 24 hours, and it was in the most literal sense. He crashed the car he’d won at a raffle and totaled it.
It wasn’t just any car, either. It was a 2006 Mitsubishi Evolution IX, the FQ-320 model, with some minor modifications, 70,000 miles (112,654 km) on the clock, full-service history, and a brand-new paint job. It also came with £1,000 ($1,390) in cash for running costs and, from the company that delivered it, a congratulatory message that included the phrase “I’m sure he [the new owner] will get many happy miles from [it].”
He did not.
Dream Car Giveaways describes itself as the UK’s biggest giveaway company. As its name clearly says it, they’re into giving away cars of the most prized kind. The Evo IX was one of them and, earlier this week, Adam Griffith, a 27-year-old man from the area, drove 90 miles (145 km) to pick it up after winning it in the latest raffle.
Some hours later, a short distance away, in Pontypridd in Wales, north of Cardiff, he was involved in a one-vehicle accident. Based on photos, he probably lost control and spun the vehicle, ramming it twice into a concrete wall. He and the passenger received only minor injuries, but the car ended up with serious damage to the front and the rear and has been written off.
The crash was made public on Twitter by South Wales Police, but the original tweet is no longer online. Adam is no longer online either, having deleted his Facebook after news of the accident spread within the auto enthusiasts community of DCG, HotCars reports.
So much vitriol and mockery were directed at Adam that DCG saw fit to post an update about the Evo IX. It’s true that the car was totaled, but no one was killed or injured too badly, and that’s the only thing that should matter, they say, urging fellow gearheads to show a bit more consideration when commenting on the issue.
Not that this has done anything to keep the jokes and the insults from coming. Scroll through the comments section on either post from DCG on the Evo IX, and you will find anything from jabs at Adam’s lack of skills and his overconfidence to questions about pricing on the spare parts he’s suddenly left with, and riffs on how DCG did a fine and timely job on the repaint.
In the end, all this negativity adds another layer of sad to an already two-times sad occurrence.
He did not.
Dream Car Giveaways describes itself as the UK’s biggest giveaway company. As its name clearly says it, they’re into giving away cars of the most prized kind. The Evo IX was one of them and, earlier this week, Adam Griffith, a 27-year-old man from the area, drove 90 miles (145 km) to pick it up after winning it in the latest raffle.
Some hours later, a short distance away, in Pontypridd in Wales, north of Cardiff, he was involved in a one-vehicle accident. Based on photos, he probably lost control and spun the vehicle, ramming it twice into a concrete wall. He and the passenger received only minor injuries, but the car ended up with serious damage to the front and the rear and has been written off.
The crash was made public on Twitter by South Wales Police, but the original tweet is no longer online. Adam is no longer online either, having deleted his Facebook after news of the accident spread within the auto enthusiasts community of DCG, HotCars reports.
So much vitriol and mockery were directed at Adam that DCG saw fit to post an update about the Evo IX. It’s true that the car was totaled, but no one was killed or injured too badly, and that’s the only thing that should matter, they say, urging fellow gearheads to show a bit more consideration when commenting on the issue.
Not that this has done anything to keep the jokes and the insults from coming. Scroll through the comments section on either post from DCG on the Evo IX, and you will find anything from jabs at Adam’s lack of skills and his overconfidence to questions about pricing on the spare parts he’s suddenly left with, and riffs on how DCG did a fine and timely job on the repaint.
In the end, all this negativity adds another layer of sad to an already two-times sad occurrence.