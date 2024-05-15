Man Wants To Have a Porsche 356 in His Living Room, Lifts Car to the 58th Floor by Crane

We call "garage queens" the cars that spend most of their lives in garages, rarely stretching their legs, as the owners are afraid not to cause a devaluation in case they want to eventually sell them. But how do you call a car that spends its life in a luxury apartment on the 58th floor?
A 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster was craned up into one of the highest floors of the all-new Butterfly building in Vancouver, Canada. The passersby stopped and stared, while some took their phones out to photograph the Porsche flying over the city and into the penthouse on floor 58.
The vehicle was strapped to a platform before it was hauled up into the sky. The crane flew it all the way to the penthouse on the top floor. It will sit in the living room of the luxury condominium of the Butterfly building, with spectacular views over Vancouver.
The Butterfly is a 556-foot-tall skyscraper, one of the tallest in the city. It actually looks the tallest, because it is built on higher ground, but it is only the third.
Westbank started building it in 2019, and it should be completed this year. The process was one plagued by setbacks. Residents of Vancouver slammed the constructors for the traffic disruptions on Nelson Street.
Furthermore, back in November 2023, the chimney of the church next to the building collapsed, trapping several workers.
The owner of the luxury penthouse and of the Porsche 356 Speedster was not the first to get his beloved car up in his apartment. Young Australian millionaire Adrian Portelli parked his McLaren Senna GTR right in his living room. He had reportedly paid $3 million for a car that he might never drive again.
In an extravagant operation that kept half of Melbourne, Australia, with eyes glued to the lift, a team took the racing car into his $39 million penthouse in the Sapphire by the Gardens, located on the 57th floor of one of the two buildings of the structure.
The move meant taking down a side of the building so the platform could be set at the requested spot for the car at a moment when the condo was not finished yet.
His Senna was reportedly abandoned in a storage unit. It is a race car, so it can only be used on the track, with no change whatsoever to ever set wheels on public roads. So, instead of taking it to the race track, he chose to take it to his apartment.
Months later, when the apartment and the building were completed, Adrian Portelli showed photos from his immense living room, where the McLaren Senna GTR sat on a platform, right next to the floor-to-ceiling window, beyond which the entire Melbourne stretches. And it might as well just sit there forever as one of the world's most extravagant decorations.
The vehicle was strapped to a platform before it was hauled up into the sky. The crane flew it all the way to the penthouse on the top floor. It will sit in the living room of the luxury condominium of the Butterfly building, with spectacular views over Vancouver.
The Butterfly is a 556-foot-tall skyscraper, one of the tallest in the city. It actually looks the tallest, because it is built on higher ground, but it is only the third.
Westbank started building it in 2019, and it should be completed this year. The process was one plagued by setbacks. Residents of Vancouver slammed the constructors for the traffic disruptions on Nelson Street.
Furthermore, back in November 2023, the chimney of the church next to the building collapsed, trapping several workers.
The owner of the luxury penthouse and of the Porsche 356 Speedster was not the first to get his beloved car up in his apartment. Young Australian millionaire Adrian Portelli parked his McLaren Senna GTR right in his living room. He had reportedly paid $3 million for a car that he might never drive again.
In an extravagant operation that kept half of Melbourne, Australia, with eyes glued to the lift, a team took the racing car into his $39 million penthouse in the Sapphire by the Gardens, located on the 57th floor of one of the two buildings of the structure.
The move meant taking down a side of the building so the platform could be set at the requested spot for the car at a moment when the condo was not finished yet.
His Senna was reportedly abandoned in a storage unit. It is a race car, so it can only be used on the track, with no change whatsoever to ever set wheels on public roads. So, instead of taking it to the race track, he chose to take it to his apartment.
Months later, when the apartment and the building were completed, Adrian Portelli showed photos from his immense living room, where the McLaren Senna GTR sat on a platform, right next to the floor-to-ceiling window, beyond which the entire Melbourne stretches. And it might as well just sit there forever as one of the world's most extravagant decorations.