Man United Star Antony Santos Splashes on a Lamborghini Aventador S Ahead of World Cup

There are a lot of things worth celebrating in life. Being selected to play for your country's national team at the World Cup counts as a huge career milestone, so Manchester United star Antony Santos celebrated with a new Lamborghini Aventador S.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is to start on November 20 in Qatar, until December 18. Brazilian professional soccer star Antony Matheus dos Santos, known as Antony, will make his debut at the World Cup this year. The star, who currently plays for Manchester United, made his senior international debut in October 2021 against Venezuela.
To celebrate this huge career milestone, the 22-year-old splashed on a stunning silver Lamborghini Aventador S, which he got with the help of Riccardo Leighton, a top choice car dealer for soccer stars.
A truck seemingly delivered the exotic right to his house. The soccer star was excited about it, taking a couple of pictures with his new purchase. In another short clip, he shows up in the driver's seat, going in reverse, ready to take it for a drive, as you can see attached below.
Lamborghini introduced the Aventador S in 2017, with an upgraded design for better aerodynamics. It comes with a 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle, rated at 730 horsepower (740 ps) and a maximum torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm), sent to all wheels via a lightweight Independent Shifting Rod seven-speed gearbox.
As you might expect from a Lambo Aventador, especially one with an S in its name, the supercar is quite fast. It can whizz to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
All of these come with a starting price of around $420,000, before options and taxes. However, this does not pose an issue for Antony, who signed a five-year £85.5 million ($101.66 million) contract with Manchester United this summer.
Antony isn’t the only Manchester United player to have splashed on a car before the World Cup, as his teammate Casemiro has just added a Rolls-Royce Wraith and Bentley Bentayga to his garage.
