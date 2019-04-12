5 Uber's Self-Driving Service in California Lasted a Full Few Hours

Man Sues The DMV Over “Come on You Whites” Vanity Plate

Jonathan Kotler is a huge soccer fan. He is such a fan that he’s traveled numerous times from Los Angeles to London, just to support his team, Fulham F.C., in person. He also wanted to have a vanity license plate in their honor. 19 photos



The vanity plate Kotler had settled for was “COYW,” short for “Come on You Whites,” which is the motto of Fulham F.C., whose players wear white jerseys. If you thought “Come on You Whites” had some kind of sexual undertones, you thought too far: the DMV banned it for being racially offensive towards white people.



In a statement to



If Kotler wins this, it could mean an end to the current mode of reviewing vanity plates, which is based on a booklet that serves as guideline. The DMV California employs 4 people full-time to review all vanity plate submissions.



There is a precedent that could tip the scales in the Department’s favor: a 1973 California Court of Appeals case which upheld a similar decision from the DMV, over the license plate suggestion “EZ LAY.”



