Man Shoots Up Mobile Home, Hails a Lyft to Get Away

6 Jun 2019, 11:50 UTC
by
In what could be the latest in stupid criminal behavior, another suspect hailed a Lyft to get away from the scene of the crime he’d just committed.
Issa Amer Ishtawi, 20, from Portage, Indiana, is currently in police custody and has been hit with several felony charges – and the list is still open, according to a statement posted to the official Facebook page of the Portage PD.

On the day in question, Ishtawi broke into a mobile home at a park near Gary, Indiana. He fired a shot at the male owner and took him outside. Once here, Ishtawi started shooting indiscriminately, hitting another male in the foot. The victim had been visiting with the owner.

Several shots hit another mobile home with an elderly woman inside, but no one else was hurt.

Once he was done, Ishtawi hailed a Lyft and was off. Police caught up with him farther down the road, after setting up a perimeter and getting ready to launch a K9 search for him. They brought him out of the car but he wasn’t cooperating: the subsequent search revealed a loaded Glock .40 handgun hidden underneath the passenger seat.

The Lyft driver told police the gun wasn’t his and he had no idea how it got there. According to the release, the man was “very cooperative and shook up by the entire incident.” He is receiving counseling from Lyft after the incident, the ride-sharing company says in a statement to NBC.

Meanwhile, “Mr. Ishtawi refused to answer questions and seemed to have little regard for the events that had occurred,” the statement says. He was charged with aggravated battery with a handgun, simple battery, possession of a pistol without permit, criminal recklessness with a handgun intimidation, and possession of marijuana.

The statement doesn’t offer a possible reason for the violent attack, nor does it say whether Ishtawi was under the influence at the time.

