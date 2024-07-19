Man Saves 1967 Shelby GT350 From a Garage, Car Was Disassembled Decades Ago

Many of the cars that spend decades in storage emerge with massive issues, typically involving a stuck engine, metal problems, and missing parts.
However, this isn't always the case. Depending on how dedicated the owner was to caring for the vehicle, buyers could find original goodies in tip-top shape, so the car leaving long-term storage wouldn't require anything but a good wash.
The 1967 Shelby GT350 in these photos is living proof that a car spending decades in storage doesn't necessarily have to become a rust bucket.
eBay seller mickey explains that this Shelby GT350 was disassembled over 35 years ago for restoration, with the vehicle then parked in storage. The car got a new chance to see daylight in 2022 when the current owner bought the car and brought it back to the road.
As you can tell from the pics, this Shelby GT350 has everything needed to impress any diehard Ford fanboy, including an older paint that still looks good. However, while the photos indeed suggest that the vehicle shines from every angle, you should contact the seller and arrange an in-person inspection, especially as this Shelby isn't the kind of car you find every day. Not to mention the selling price, as you won't be able to get it for iPhone money – but more on this later.
The seller explains that the vehicle comes with a period-correct 289 block, so the original engine is no longer in the car, but you get the original 289 HIPo heads and the original aluminum intake. The original 4-speed transmission is still in the car, alongside the original exhaust manifold.
The Marti report confirms that this Shelby GT350 is the real deal, revealing that it was one of 797 cars born with this paint code and one of 1,174 Shelby GT350 examples born in 1967. However, the document shows that the car was ordered as a base vehicle with no air conditioning, and the options list included the extra cooling package, deluxe wheels, power disc brakes and power steering, a tachometer, and a trip odometer.
As anyone can tell based on the provided photos, the Shelby starts, runs, and drives beautifully, so the only thing the next owner would have to do is jump behind the wheel and enjoy driving a Shelby.
However, any connoisseur will tell you that getting your hands on a Shelby won't be easy or affordable. This GT350 makes no exception, as the car can be yours for $165,000. The owner also enabled the Make Offer button, so contact them to discuss all the details and arrange a complete inspection.
The listing will expire in approximately one month, so you have enough time to convince your SO that you need a Shelby and to plan your trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The 1967 Shelby GT350 in these photos is living proof that a car spending decades in storage doesn't necessarily have to become a rust bucket.
eBay seller mickey explains that this Shelby GT350 was disassembled over 35 years ago for restoration, with the vehicle then parked in storage. The car got a new chance to see daylight in 2022 when the current owner bought the car and brought it back to the road.
As you can tell from the pics, this Shelby GT350 has everything needed to impress any diehard Ford fanboy, including an older paint that still looks good. However, while the photos indeed suggest that the vehicle shines from every angle, you should contact the seller and arrange an in-person inspection, especially as this Shelby isn't the kind of car you find every day. Not to mention the selling price, as you won't be able to get it for iPhone money – but more on this later.
The seller explains that the vehicle comes with a period-correct 289 block, so the original engine is no longer in the car, but you get the original 289 HIPo heads and the original aluminum intake. The original 4-speed transmission is still in the car, alongside the original exhaust manifold.
The Marti report confirms that this Shelby GT350 is the real deal, revealing that it was one of 797 cars born with this paint code and one of 1,174 Shelby GT350 examples born in 1967. However, the document shows that the car was ordered as a base vehicle with no air conditioning, and the options list included the extra cooling package, deluxe wheels, power disc brakes and power steering, a tachometer, and a trip odometer.
As anyone can tell based on the provided photos, the Shelby starts, runs, and drives beautifully, so the only thing the next owner would have to do is jump behind the wheel and enjoy driving a Shelby.
However, any connoisseur will tell you that getting your hands on a Shelby won't be easy or affordable. This GT350 makes no exception, as the car can be yours for $165,000. The owner also enabled the Make Offer button, so contact them to discuss all the details and arrange a complete inspection.
The listing will expire in approximately one month, so you have enough time to convince your SO that you need a Shelby and to plan your trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.