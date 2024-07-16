Man Rebuilds Rusty Old Mustang Watching Tutorials on YouTube, Even the Police Like His Car

This 1970 Ford Mustang looked so bad that nobody wanted it. The only destination for it was the crusher, without a doubt. However, Zeke saw potential in it and took it home. Now, he takes it to car shows, brags about it to everyone, and even the police like it.
Zeke affectionately calls his 1970 Ford Mustang "Rusty." It has rust on every single panel, so it is pretty appropriate. Fenders, door sills, quarter panels, the roof, everything has been plagued by rust. All the holes in it make it lighter, his friends joke. They give it character, Zeke says. It's patina. They make it look cool.
He found the Mustang a year and a half ago in Fort Myers, Florida. It was eaten by rust and looked so bad that it had no chance to come out of the junkyard unless it came down from the crusher, squashed like a crushed Coca-Cola can.
Zeke knew he needed to get rid of the rust on the chassis if he wanted a reliable car. The first thing he did was chop off the front end and replace it. He also replaced the floor and the pillars. They were rotten and only held in place by a prayer.
He did everything at home, in his garage, because Zeke is the 'why buy it if you can build it' kind of guy. "I'm a YouTube mechanic," he honestly admits. He learned how to fix and rebuild cars by watching tutorials online.
The former owner of the Mustang put a built 302 engine under the hood. Zeke says it wasn't built right. So, he took it out and transplanted another 302 heart in there, but the power unit is still a work in progress. It was a two-day swap. He was in a great hurry. He needed to attend a car show with his Rusty.
The engine is linked to a five-speed T-5 manual transmission, while the suspension is what he calls "a Frankenstein." Zeke used components from different manufacturers. He also installed a Black Widow exhaust. He knows it is noisy but it is for all the drama that surrounds Rusty.
However, the owner is dreaming of getting a Coyote engine for his 1970 Mustang, which he plans to use as a daily. It looks like his latest Mustang is his favorite Mustang.
When Zeke bought the car, the cabin was a disaster. He tried to fix everything without breaking the bank because he had already spent a lot of money on the engine and suspension. He kept the original instrument cluster and seats.
The fabric on the driver's seat is cut open, so he will have to figure out a solution for that as well. The steering wheel is made of walnut wood surrounding the three chrome spokes, while wood also covers the dashboard.
The police show up while Zeke tells the story of his Mustang to check if everything is all right. "Nice car!" says the officer behind the wheel, and Zeke bursts with pride. He knows he did things right.
He has always had a thing for Mustangs. It is his all-time favorite car. And Rusty isn't the first that came his way. He had a 1966, a 1967, a 1968, a 1969, and now drives the 1970.
The 1970 muscle car now rides on 18-inch Revolve wheels, while Wilwood brakes provide the stopping power.
