Man in Jetpack Flies Into LAX Flight Path Again, This Time at 6,000 Feet

Iron Man has been keeping busy, but not by protecting the people of Malibu, California in particular, and residents of Planet Earth in general. He’s been flying his Iron Man suit into LAX for the second time in just six weeks.
The second sighting of a man in a jetpack in under two months comes from a China Airlines crew, and is confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement to CNN. The statement doesn’t say whether this is the same “guy in a jetpack” who casually wandered on LAX flight paths in September because it can’t: that dude hasn’t been caught yet, and the latest incident is under investigation.
“A China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet [1,829 meters], about seven miles [11.2 km] northwest of Los Angeles International Airport,” the FAA says. The previous incident was recorded at an altitude at 3,000 feet (914 meters), so if this is indeed the same guy, he’s getting bolder.
And stupider.
Flying into airspace without proper authorization is a federal crime, just ask Lawnchair Larry, the original Balloon Man. It is also incredibly dangerous for both the solo flier and whatever aircraft might be unlucky enough to run into a collision with him. And there are plenty of those here, since LAX is one of the busiest airports in the world.
In theory, some jetpacks can fly at this altitude, though there is no record of them actually doing so. Some boast an altitude between 12,000 feet (3,657 meters) and 25,000 feet (7,620 meters), but they also have a very short flying range of just a few minutes, which means going this high up and back down again is impossible.
JetPack Aviation happens to be located near LAX and they do have a model that claims to go as high up as 25,000 feet (7,620 meters), so questions about a possible involvement rose right after the September incident. The company has refused comment since, and authorities wouldn’t say whether it’s under investigation, but, for the record, you can’t buy a JetPack Aviation jetpack. You can only rent it and, after training with the company, fly it in specially designated flying it areas. Which don’t include LAX airspace.
