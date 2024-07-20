Man Has the Windows of His Tesla Cybertruck Broken by Angry Woman, Has No Idea Why

A woman broke the not-supposed-to-break windows of a Tesla Cybertruck, which served as an ice cream truck, in a fit of rage. The owner can't believe that his business went south in a matter of seconds.
A man from Bellbrook, Ohio, Daniel Herres, could just stand and watch how his business was smashed to pieces. Literally. The brand-new Tesla Cybertruck that he was using as an ice cream truck was vandalized by a woman.
The woman had reportedly pulled over in front of his house. Surveillance cameras from the area show the woman coming out of the car, a Dodge Journey, and hitting and smashing all the windows of the vehicle one by one.
The vandalized Cybertruck wears huge decals reading "Cyber Cream Daytona" on the sides. When she finished, she got back into her Dodge and drove away. Two kids were apparently sitting in the back seat of the car crying, Herres said in a conversation with WHIO TV 7.
"Within 30 seconds, our business was torpedoed," he said. However, she did not seem to have anything against his business. According to the police officers, the woman went to a neighbor'es house and knocked over two propane tanks. The neighbor witnessed the incident and told police that the woman screamed at him before she drove off.
During the official unveiling event back in November 2019, Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen hit the windows with a sledgehammer and a metal ball. However, both windows that he hit were instantly smashed to pieces. That is exactly what happened five years later.
There is no information regarding the tool that the woman used to smash the windows, but she probably did not grenade them.
The owner of the Cybertruck can't use the vehicle for the rest of the summer, the only time of the year when the ice cream businesses actually make a profit.
Tesla told him there was no way they could replace his windows before the fall due to supply chain issues. The woman caused more than $10,000 worth of damages, says the owner. However, we know that the windows of the Cybertruck are not that expensive to replace. According to the Tesla parts catalog, the front door windows are priced at $260, while the rear ones are sold for $225.
Herres did not press charges because he said he felt sorry for the children. The woman is now due to appear in court on a misdemeanor criminal damaging charge. The authorities are trying to figure out what infuriated her so much to vandalize a vehicle.
Daniel started his business in late May and was hoping to work all through the summer. He had to cancel more than 30 events scheduled for the upcoming months.
His Cybertruck was the first to be used as a mobile ice cream shop. Earlier this year, we reported that the owner of a Cybertruck was using it as a mobile coffee shop.
Daniel says he was unable to identify the woman as she did not look familiar and has no idea why she attacked his Tesla. He was at home when he heard the noise of broken glass from his driveway on Locust Drive in Bellbrook. He called 911, and police found and arrested the woman a few minutes later. She was identified as a 29-year-old woman from Indiana.
The woman broke the Cybertruck windows that were not even supposed to breakThe owner, like many others, probably expected the Cybertruck glass to be more resistant since Tesla advertised the vehicle as being bulletproof. Elon Musk tried to demonstrate that they are unbreakable all during the development stage of the model since day one.
