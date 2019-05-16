autoevolution

Man Hangs Out The Window of Speeding Car, Fighting The Driver

A couple from Colorado Springs, Colorado, were witness to a strange and potentially dangerous incident on the road, as another motorist was driving his car at high speeds while another man was hanging out the passenger-side window.
They even captured it on camera, as they engaged in a short pursuit of the speeding vehicle, which ended when the man hanging out the window simply let go at a red light and was off on his merry way. He didn’t seem hurt and that’s why the couple never called the cops, they tell local station KKTV.

They should have, Lt. James Sokolik from the Colorado Springs Police Department says for the same media outlet. It doesn’t matter whether the intended victim was hurt or not, witnesses have a duty to call the police.

“If you see something dangerous, you see someone acting, be it traffic or other behavior that's a danger to themselves or a danger to the public, give us a call and we'll do our best to get out there and deal with the situation,” Lt. Sokolik tells the media outlet.

“If you see somebody driving recklessly, someone who might be a DUI, we’re going to ask you to call,” he continues, adding that witnesses should never try to engage or follow the suspect or suspects.

The video is also available at the bottom of the page. The man and woman who shot it say that the supposed victim was fighting with the driver and that’s why he was hanging out the window, feet out and torso inside. You can’t really tell that much from the footage, but you can see the man appears unharmed at the end.

Also, the car is doing over 50 and speeds up when on the main road. If this isn’t reckless driving, we don’t know what is. For the time being, though, the CSPD is not investigating this particular incident because, they say, they haven’t received a report about it.

