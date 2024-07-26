Man Flies Texas to Michigan To Buy Two One-Owner Corvettes Survivors, Gets Mopar Bonus

The distance between Hollywood, California, and Wayne, Michigan, is 2.266,6 miles (that’s 3,647.7 kilometers), and there’s one 1966 Corvette Stingray that made that trip twice, and then it was parked for good. And that’s only half the story – in the same garage where the second-gen sportscar slept since the early ‘70s, there’s another Corvette – a C3 from 1973 that’s been untouched since 1976. Wait, did I tell you about the 1949 DeSoto parked right between the ‘Vettes 48 years ago?
How many of you have owned a Chevrolet Corvette? Please drop a comment below. How many of you have owned it since you bought it —don’t be shy; stand up. And how many of you have never touched it since 1976? Raise your hands. Lastly, how many of you own a pair of Chevy sportscars bought new, last driven almost half a century ago, and in original condition?
Fine, there actually is one such owner – the nice lady selling her prized three-car collection to Dennis Collins, the classics rescuer that’s on a mission to hunt down Corvettes this year. The trio is located in Wayne, Michigan. It comprises a 1966 Corvette that belonged to a man, a 1973 Corvette that was his wife’s car, and a 1949 DeSoto, which they bought in 1971 from Hollywood, California.
Strangely, in 1976, the cars were parked in a garage—the same one they’re being pulled out from now—and have never been touched since. Why? That’s a mystery for us, too, and the woman didn’t share the secret with the YouTuber.
That’s roughly four times the road distance between Wayne, Michigan, and Hollywood, California. The landmarks are important, as this Corvette made two roundtrips between the two points before it was left to collect dust and take up space in the garage.
One of the owner’s friends – the one who hinted to Dennis about the existence of the cars – states that the only thing not put on by the factory is the oil (which was changed by the original buyer) and ‘probably’ some fan belts. The numbers check out: the 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) is the one Chevrolet put in the Corvette in 1966.
In 1966, Chevrolet retired the 396-cubic-inch V8 (the 6.5-liter launched the year before) and replaced it with a pair of 427-big-inch (seven liters) behemoths rated at 390 hp and 425 hp, respectively. Why would anyone buy a brand-new 1966 Chevrolet Corvette and drive it a couple of times across America, then park it with less than 10,000 miles on it is anyone’s guess.
My best try is that the couple drove to Hollywood in the sportscar to buy the 1949 DeSoto in 1971, then left the Corvette alone for a while. But then history repeats itself a few years later when they buy another Corvette – a 1973 model.
For some reason, the YouTuber states this car has the 270-hp V8 version in it, but according to the official Chevrolet literature of the day, a 1973 Corvette came in either 190-hp or 250-hp setups. Please note that these were ‘as installed,’ as opposed to the gross ratings of before 1971. Curiously, after only three years, this Corvette was also put away in the garage with the DeSoto and the 1966 sportscar.
The Chrysler is the oddball in this garage—not only because it was bought in 1971 when it was already an old car (22 years at the time), but also because it has 5,929 miles on the clock (9,542 km) and is in very good condition. The underside is a great surprise—even for a California car, the frame rails, floorboards, exhaust, and whatnot are in superb condition.
The Club Coupe (the two-door) is powered by a six-cylinder L-head motor, 236.7 cubic inches large (3,878.8 CCs), that gave the driver 112 horses to play with. Why would the Chevy family go ‘Mopar’ and then Chevy again? It would probably make a neat story, but even better is that these three cars get to live again.
But it bears little significance now – what’s important is that the Corvettes have remained in their original condition, and their numbers match. Let’s start with the ’66 – a nice 327/350 example with 9,750 miles (15,691 km) on the clock.
However, it is not the base 300-hp (304 PS) motor but the stouter small-block, rated at 350 hp and 360 lb-ft (355 PS, 488 Nm) with a high-performance camshaft, hydraulic lifters, and 11.0:1 compression. It was one of four engine options offered in 1966 in the Corvette – the remaining two were the newly introduced big-blocks.
Unlike the ’66, this C3 got a better start – apparently – as it shows 38,726 miles / 62,323 km. In an eerie coincidence, this Corvette was also bought in California, so I’m assuming the couple hopped in their ’66, made one more road trip to the West Coast, and came back with ‘Her’ ‘Vette. Being from the dawn of the Malaise, this 1973 Corvette sports the famous 350 cubic-inch V8, the 5.7-liter icon that is probably synonymous with ‘Chevy small-block.’
