Man Flies Texas to Michigan To Buy Two One-Owner Corvettes Survivors, Gets Mopar Bonus

The distance between Hollywood, California, and Wayne, Michigan, is 2.266,6 miles (that’s 3,647.7 kilometers), and there’s one 1966 Corvette Stingray that made that trip twice, and then it was parked for good. And that’s only half the story – in the same garage where the second-gen sportscar slept since the early ‘70s, there’s another Corvette – a C3 from 1973 that’s been untouched since 1976. Wait, did I tell you about the 1949 DeSoto parked right between the ‘Vettes 48 years ago?