Man Finds 1970 Ford Torino GT in a Barn, the Car Was Built for Going Straight

Ford Torino was born as a Fairlane version but became a standalone series in 1968 as a mid-size offering in the Ford family.
The Torino was offered with a wide array of engines, starting with the 302 V8 rated at 210 horsepower and ending with a Ram Air 428 producing 360 horsepower.
Sales were impressive from the first year as a separate series, with the fastback coupe exceeding 74,000 units. The Torino GT convertible wasn't the hit Ford hoped it would become, selling only 5,317 units in 1968.
The 1970 Torino proposed a similar approach that included multiple body styles and a wide range of engines that comprised six-cylinder units and V8s. The Cobra GT was the big star of the show with a Ram Air 429 V8 rated at 360 horsepower. However, only 7,575 customers decided to give it a shot, and few Torinos born with this configuration are still around today.
eBay seller 69-z28 has recently found the Torino GT in these photos in a barn, and all signs suggest the car was built for the track. The owner explains that the Torino doesn't have power steering or power brakes, as it's a barebones example "great for going straight."
However, it's been stored since 1979, and despite the original 351 Cleveland engine getting a full rebuild before the car was parked, it was seized when it got pulled out. The owner explains that they managed to get it to run, but it might need to come apart for more work.
The Torino comes with the original Shaker hood and a solid body. The floors are nice, and it doesn't look like the rust will be a problem on this vehicle. The owner says a quarter has damage due to a wheel that came off, but all the required parts will be included in the sale to help with a potential restoration.
The Torino still has the original 4-speed and the original Hurst shifter. The interior also looks good, and it doesn't seem that anything is missing, but your best option is to inspect the vehicle in person or order a third-party verification before making an offer.
The car is a great candidate for a restomod, and the best part is that you might be able to get it without spending a fortune on it. The owner posted it on eBay without a reserve, meaning the highest bidder will take it home. The digital fight is underway, and the top offer at the time of press is $4,100. The auction will end in six days.
Meanwhile, you can see the Torino in person in Scottsville, New York. Given its shape, you'll need transportation to take it home.
