Man Finds 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 in a Barn Behind 20 Other Cars, Discovers Top Engine

The Mercury Cougar was almost an instant hit, with the parent company building over 150K units in 1967. The XR-7 made no exception, accounting for over 27K units thanks to its performance upgrades.
The Cougar wasn't by any means an affordable car. The base model was priced at $2,851, while the XR-7 carried a starting price of $3,081.
Most buyers who walked into a Mercury dealership to order a Cougar decided to stick with the base 289 engines, which developed 200 and 225 horsepower. The 390 Marauder V8 was the top-of-the-range mill, producing 320 horsepower.
Customers could also get the engine by ordering the GT performance package, which also included heavy-duty suspension, dual exhaust, and disc brakes. It wasn't affordable, as the package could be had for $325. Air conditioning was offered as a $355 option.
The Mercury Cougar XR-7 in these photos (and which I first came across earlier this year when the owner discovered the car) is still searching for someone to complete the restoration project that started years ago. eBay seller mustangmasters428 says says they found the Cougar in a body shop where it was being restored, with the car eventually moved to a pole barn where it was parked since 1995. The owner says they rediscovered the car decades later behind 20 other vehicles parked in the same location and waiting for a second chance.
The Cougar comes loaded with options, including factory air conditioning (albeit no longer working), power steering, and power disc brakes. The seller shared a detailed description of everything you'll find on this Cougar, and you should read it before making an offer – I also embedded the full description in the box below.
The vehicle is powered by the 390 V8 engine that was installed by Mercury before it left the factory. It still starts, runs, and drives and is paired with a C6 automatic transmission. If you're specifically interested in the rust damage, the owner says the undersides require some attention, but you should put it on a trailer and thoroughly inspect the undercarriage before committing to a purchase. The trunk floor requires patching, and the hood, the doors, and the trunk lid also need particular attention.
A 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 is undoubtedly a desirable project, but the price seems to make a huge difference – and it could be the reason the vehicle can't find a new home. The owner wants $19,500 for the project, but they also allow potential buyers to send other offers using the Make Offer option on eBay. The listing will expire in approximately one month, so you have enough time to plan a trip to Jacksonville, Florida, where the Cougar is waiting for the next owner.
