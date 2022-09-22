Man Drives His Car in Reverse to Set a New Record

Whether using cars, planes, or their bodies, people find all sorts of ways to set new records that set them apart. The latest example comes from India, where a man from Tamil Nadu drove his car in reverse to set a record.
Chandramouli, 35, who has always been passionate about driving, set the feat in early September on the Edappadi Bypass road.
The man, whose passion for driving cars dates back to when he was just 10 years old, trained hard for the task, knowing he had to beat the previous record set by 22-year-old Tesson Thomas from Pathanamthitta, Kerala, who covered 14.2 km (around 8.8 miles) driving in reverse for 30 minutes.
Chandramouli managed to shatter that record, covering 16 kilometers and 140 meters (around 10 miles) in reverse in 29 minutes and 10 seconds. He set the record straight in the presence of an authorized referee who validated the performance.
The man explained why he decided to try to break this particular world record. Chandramouli said he wanted young people to understand the importance of road safety. And while this may not make much sense at first glance, we all know how complicated reverse driving can be, even over short distances, especially in busy traffic.
Although he practiced driving in reverse, Chandramouli said he had to deal with a sore throat throughout the 29 minutes and 10 seconds he spent in the driver's seat looking backward.
The Indian's advice to all those who want to attempt to break his record is to take all safety precautions to avoid endangering their own lives and those of other traffic participants.
This performance has echoes in the United States as well. A few days ago, Scot Burner set Guinness World Record for the fastest mile driven in reverse. Scot Burner completed the feat at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park track in Kentucky. The man hosts a YouTube channel called Always in Reverse, that features him driving cars backward to see what their top speed is. You can see his test with the Chevrolet Corvette C7 in the second video attached below.
