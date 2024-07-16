Man Buys Dodge Challenger for Cheap, Nobody Wanted It. It Might Be a Complete Disaster!

Some make a living out of buying cars at auctions and selling them for profit. However, there are people in the business who, even though they play hard to get, sometimes fall in love with the cars they buy and don't want to let them go anymore. Randy purchased a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack that nobody wanted and is ready to fix whatever needs to be fixed.
Randy Shear was, in fact, the only bidder when this 2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack with a Shaker hood was auctioned off online. Nobody else wanted it. Nobody else bid on it. And you know what they say: there is no smoke without fire. But he ignored all the red flags and took his chance.
So, he offered $15,000 and bought it sight unseen out of Texas, hoping he wouldn't need to break the bank to fix it. The car has just been delivered to him.
So, it is just a matter of time before he finds out if he hit the jackpot or made the biggest mistake of his life by buying the Scat Pack. The Dodge was too cheap, and it looked every inch a 'must-get-rid-of' car. But is it really so?
The eight-year-old Scat Pack comes with 133,000 miles (214,042 kilometers) on the clock and a clean title, despite having been involved in a front-end collision at some point. The Carfax report shows "moderate damage," which doesn't sound that bad. The dealership replaced a cross member and several front components, and the Dodge turned out really well.
The cabin has a very nice spec: it is all black Alcantara and leather, with carbon fiber painted red covering the center console, steering wheel, and dashboard. The seats are ventilated, and the AC works properly.
The mirror caps also have a carbon fiber-like finish. There isn't a single dent on the body of the car, so it is obvious that whoever owned it before Randy pampered it with plenty of TLC.
Things look good under the hood, too. There is an aftermarket damper, which makes Randy think that the original one might have been damaged in the crash. There is no oil leak, the coolant tank is full, and the car looks every inch a super deal.
On the first drive, the car checks all the right boxes. Randy notices that the transmission shifts normally, while the paddle shifters make it really fun to drive. Everything about the Challenger Scat Pack seems right.
If he had to let all of his cars go and keep just one, right now, it would be the 2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack. The new owner removes all the stickers on the Dodge. This car is not going anywhere any time soon.
On the used car market, Challenger Scat Pack examples with a 6.4-liter HEMI and a Shaker hood are at least $31,000, which is more than double what Randy paid for his Dodge.
A model in mint condition and with low mileage can exceed $40,000. So, the car that Randy bought sight unseen sounds so much like a fantastic deal!
The car rides on aftermarket Voxx wheels, mimicking those of the Challenger Demon, wrapped in brand-new rubber. It also has Brembo brakes with drilled and slotted rotors and red brake calipers. The vehicle has recently been serviced and got all fluids changed, so the new owner won't need to invest in that either.
The 2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack has a lot of lettering and stickers on the body and windows, which makes Randy Shear assume it must have been run through several auctions and did not sell, which is a huge red flag, to begin with! Why didn't anybody want it all that time?
The engine, an almighty 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) HEMI V8, starts and runs smoothly, and there are no warning lights on the dashboard. The HEMI pumps out 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque for an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 4.2 seconds. The top speed is 174 mph (280 kph).
The Dodge exhales drama through the tailpipesThe aftermarket exhaust is loud but sounds glorious as if it could wake up the entire
The new owner can't believe that all those dealers who got their hands on the car passed the offer when they could have made a great deal: buy it for cheap and sell it for profit.
Risk-taker Randy can hardly believe the Dodge is such a great dealRandy took a great chance buying a car on a red light but it turned out to be an amazing deal. It is almost like he stole it! There is nothing he needs to fix on it. He can actually drive it like he stole it now.
