Man Buys Chevy Camaro Listed With a Bad Engine and Transmission, Ignores All the Red Flags

A car rebuild expert bought a Chevrolet Camaro sight unseen, rated 1.3 out of 5. The listing had so many red flags that he should have just looked at it from miles away and just forget about it. In fact, he just couldn't stay away. He wanted a manual car project. And that was it: the 2010 Camaro plagued by so many issues.
The one that Alex Palmeri got his eyes set on is a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS. He bought it sight unseen, with a terrible rating, for which there was a reason. More than a reason, actually.
The muscle car is powered by the 376-cubic-inch (6.2-liter) LS3 V8 engine, which, on a good day, pumps out 426 horsepower (432 metric horsepower) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque sent to the ground through the rear wheels.
But it seems that the good days are far behind for this manual Camaro. The one with the auto box is rated at 400 horsepower, so Alex hit the jackpot. Unless those engine and transmission issues are big issues, of course.
However, that 1.3 out of 5 rating can't be good. Engine problem, transmission problem, noise, and the AC blowing warm air are listed. The Camaro has an aftermarket intake and an aftermarket exhaust, which is not really bad news.
Visually, the car is a dream. There are barely any scratches on the red-painted body, even though 14 years have passed since this fifth-generation Camaro rolled off the production line. A sticker on the windshield indicates that it was on the 2016 Power Tour.
The cabin sports one of the best specs available at the time. It's got two-tone leather seats in beige and black, a gear shifter in black leather, and gauges in the center console, under the dashboard. While checking the interior, Alex notices that the AC blows ice-cold air, despite what the listing said. So, one problem down, two more to go.
The 2010 Chevy Camaro has only 42,005 miles (67,600 kilometers) on the clock. There is no "Check Engine" light in the dashboard. Yet. Furthermore, there is no smoke coming out through the exhaust.
But there is one thing Alex Palmeri will have to change. Four, actually. Those tires are bold. He checked the VIN and the report shows a car with a clean title, which is great news.
At first glimpse, he can’t tell what in the world could be wrong with the car that he bought sight unseen. But when he starts driving, the transmission makes weird noises, even though he pushes the clutch all the way. It sounds like nails on the chalkboard. So, here is the transmission issue that he was looking for. All he has to do is find out what the engine issue is.
The moment he goes into the garage, the Check Engine light that he was expecting is on. So, the Camaro is not exactly a gold mine as he first thought it would be when it was unloaded off the trailer. Once he lifts the car, he notices a muffler delete, which is not bad news. Everything looks great.
There is an oil leak around the transmission, even though the sales ad claimed there was none. He absolutely loves what he sees (not that leak, though!), so he decides to fix the Camaro even if it needs a new transmission. For starters, he puts some new fluid into it, even though the old one did not look bad.
The level of the engine oil is right and the oil seems to be new. The oil change sticker says the next service is due in December 2020, which was almost four years ago, at 42,000 miles (67,592 kilometers), which is… right now. It means that the Camaro has been sitting for three to four years.
Alex finds the owner's manual in the glove box. Finding it bookmarked scares him. The owner was probably looking for a solution for the issues the car had at some point.
On a new drive, the transmission skips that disturbing sound at first. Then, it goes screeching again. Only the one-to-two shift is problematic, all others work properly. But hey, who needs the second gear, right?
He tries a clutch fluid and brake fluid change and hopes this will fix that terrible reaction of the manual transmission. Both were old and were probably the ones that the car left the factory with 14 years ago.
Alex gives it one more try, and he can tell right from the start that the clutch is easier to press. But still, it won't make the issue go away. So, this is it. He is going back to the shop to disassemble the transmission in search of the issue and is pretty enthusiastic about it. The worst-case scenario is having to change the transmission.