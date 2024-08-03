Man Buys Chevy Camaro Listed With a Bad Engine and Transmission, Ignores All the Red Flags

9 photos Photo: LegitStreetCars | YouTube

A car rebuild expert bought a Chevrolet Camaro sight unseen, rated 1.3 out of 5. The listing had so many red flags that he should have just looked at it from miles away and just forget about it. In fact, he just couldn't stay away. He wanted a manual car project. And that was it: the 2010 Camaro plagued by so many issues.