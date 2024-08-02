Man Buys 1973 Mustang to Restore, Parks It Outside, Rain Reveals a Latent Defect

The 1973 model year witnessed growing sales for the Mustang, and many people believe the main reason was Ford's strategy to give up on the convertible.
Mustang buyers still wanted this body style, and because Ford was now giving the finishing touches to a lineup that would no longer include a convertible, sales of the last model year skyrocketed. The American carmaker sold close to 12,000 convertibles, almost double from the previous year, albeit the hardtop coupe continued to dominate the lineup with over 51,000 units.
The Mach 1 was still a main sales catalyst, with over 45,000 cars, despite carrying a price tag of approximately $3,100. The hardtop was the most affordable at $2,760.
The 1973 Mustang in these pictures was purchased by the current owner a decade ago. The plan was to restore the car to its former glory, but the actual work only started earlier this decade when the awful health crisis hit the planet.
The car was involved in an accident on the driver's side, so the owner removed all the bondo and starting doing proper repairs. The work isn't finished, as you'll still find the typical rust problems, including around the trunk.
eBay seller Antiques on Main LLC says they purchased the car but didn't check the roof, and because the previous owner didn't say anything about any potential damage, they parked the car outside. They went to work, and when they returned home, the rain already produced the first victim. The headliner was wrecked due to holes in the floor, albeit the interior still looks better than expected. It needs a thorough cleaning, but it is still in good shape.
The owner says the engine has also been replaced, but I wish they shared more information about what happened under the hood and why the original unit was removed. The new engine has only 5,500 miles on it and is paired with an automatic transmission.
This 1973 Mustang is certainly an intriguing model if you want an easy father-son project, especially because it doesn't look like the car requires major fixes to return to the road as a daily driver. It's unclear how many parts are missing, but you should arrange an in-person inspection and verify everything thoroughly before making an offer.
The good news is that this Mustang isn't selling for a small fortune, and the owner is willing to let it go for only $4,000. They also enabled the Make Offer option, so contact them to discuss all the details and see if this Mustang should be your next project.
The car is parked in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and you'll need a trailer to take the car home, despite the running engine under the hood.
