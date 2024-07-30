Man Buys 1969 Dodge Super Bee Parked for Decades, Finds a Nice Surprise Under the Hood

Most classic cars that spend decades in storage usually emerge with all sorts of issues that can be expensive to fix. Rusty body panels, stuck engines, and missing key components are the regular culprits. Well, this 1969 Dodge Super Bee proves that long-term storage doesn't necessarily have to be associated with major problems.
Unearthed by YouTube's "Red Banks Classics," this golden-era muscle spent a few good years in hiding. But unlike most classics that were retired with various issues, this Super Bee did not morph into a rust bucket that's far too gone to be saved. Upon arriving at the garage, our host found a Mopar that had been prepared for restoration.
Showing more primer than its original red paint, the Super Bee emerged back into the light with solid body panels. Granted, the car is not yet ready to hit the paint booth, but it's in much better shape than most barn-found Super Bees I've seen in recent years. It's unclear if the removed headlamps and trim pieces are still with the car, but those aren't very hard to source.
At first glance, the interior is a big mess. Everything is dirty, and the original bench seat is missing. The carpets have also been removed, but their absence reveals great news: the floor panels are sound. That's a rare feat for a vehicle that's been sitting for a very long time.
The new owner had quite a big surprise upon opening the hood because that big chunk of metal was hiding a restored engine. Granted, it doesn't look all that nice under a thick layer of dust and with some components missing (including the carburetor), but a recently restored V8 is far better than a 50-year-old mill that won't turn.
But is it the original unit? Well, that's still a mystery, but it may very well be. We do know that it's a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) big-block V8 paired with a three-speed automatic, a pair that was indeed available in the Super Bee in 1969.
Introduced for the 1968 model year as Dodge's entry-level muscle car, the Super Bee remained in showrooms for only four years. 1969 was its most successful year, with 27,800 units sold. No fewer than 25,727 of these Super Bees were fitted with the 383 V8. Yes, it's far from rare, but that number can be narrowed down if we add the coupe body style and the automatic transmission into the equation. Specifically, it's actually one of only 3,695 examples with this body style and drivetrain combo.
It's nowhere near as scarce as the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six-Pack or 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI, but the owner calls it the "unicorn" of his current collection. It's great to hear that his Super Bee will be loved and, more importantly, will get a complete restoration. Until that happens, see it coming out of long-term storage in the video below.
Showing more primer than its original red paint, the Super Bee emerged back into the light with solid body panels. Granted, the car is not yet ready to hit the paint booth, but it's in much better shape than most barn-found Super Bees I've seen in recent years. It's unclear if the removed headlamps and trim pieces are still with the car, but those aren't very hard to source.
At first glance, the interior is a big mess. Everything is dirty, and the original bench seat is missing. The carpets have also been removed, but their absence reveals great news: the floor panels are sound. That's a rare feat for a vehicle that's been sitting for a very long time.
The new owner had quite a big surprise upon opening the hood because that big chunk of metal was hiding a restored engine. Granted, it doesn't look all that nice under a thick layer of dust and with some components missing (including the carburetor), but a recently restored V8 is far better than a 50-year-old mill that won't turn.
But is it the original unit? Well, that's still a mystery, but it may very well be. We do know that it's a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) big-block V8 paired with a three-speed automatic, a pair that was indeed available in the Super Bee in 1969.
Introduced for the 1968 model year as Dodge's entry-level muscle car, the Super Bee remained in showrooms for only four years. 1969 was its most successful year, with 27,800 units sold. No fewer than 25,727 of these Super Bees were fitted with the 383 V8. Yes, it's far from rare, but that number can be narrowed down if we add the coupe body style and the automatic transmission into the equation. Specifically, it's actually one of only 3,695 examples with this body style and drivetrain combo.
It's nowhere near as scarce as the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six-Pack or 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI, but the owner calls it the "unicorn" of his current collection. It's great to hear that his Super Bee will be loved and, more importantly, will get a complete restoration. Until that happens, see it coming out of long-term storage in the video below.