Man Bought a 1966 Ford Galaxie While in College, 38 Years Later He Rediscovered the Car

Restoring a classic car can be a very rewarding experience, especially when you're in college, and saving an icon isn't necessarily the most convenient and straightforward thing to do. Someone on eBay says they got the chance to buy the project car of their dream 38 years ago, but life got in the way, and they never had the chance to begin its restoration.
Now, it's time for their project to leave for a new home where it can eventually receive the long overdue restoration.
This 1966 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible was purchased by eBay seller taishuka in 1986. They claim the previous owner had already installed a new convertible top and reupholstered the interior, so their mission was to complete the overhaul. They started with minor electrical problems and continued with the bodywork, but then abandoned the project and moved the Galaxie to storage.
The car was parked in an enclosed garage under a cover for over three decades, and the seller says whoever buys the car will have to pick up from where they left off. The Galaxie exhibits the typical issues for a vehicle parked for so many decades, so the next owner will have to deal with rust in all the usual places. They also must straighten the bumpers and fix the engine.
The Galaxie rolled off the assembly lines with a 352 four-barrel engine under the hood, but it no longer starts. It's unclear if the engine is still alive, but the owner says it is best to pull the V8 and rebuild it.
The convertible has been struggling with several problems, including a mouse invasion, so you'll also have to inspect everything for damage, including the wires and the carpets. The owner says they already cleaned and sanitized the interior, but the carpet still needs to be replaced.
The odometer indicates 17K miles, but it's unknown if this is original. However, considering the car's condition, there's a good chance that the odometer has already rolled over, but you can decipher more information during an in-person inspection. The car is currently parked in Gold Hill, Oregon, and thanks to a new set of tires, it now rolls freely, so getting it on a trailer should be easy. Considering the non-working engine, transportation is mandatory.
The selling price makes sense, as the owner knows they wouldn't make a fortune with this Galaxie convertible. They posted the car on eBay without a reserve, meaning the highest bidder would take it home. Someone has already submitted a $1,500 offer, and if nobody else enters the digital battle, they'll get the Galaxie convertible for the price of a new iPhone.
The bidding will end in five days, but I expect the offers to increase as we approach the end of the week.
