Man Born Legally Blind Gets Driver's License at 44, Buys C7 Corvette

It’s a bit of a lottery being born into this world. We don’t have the power to choose our parents, the color of our hair, and other details of lesser or greater importance to one’s wellbeing in life. Mike Schickerowski didn’t choose to be born legally blind, but that’s how his life started.
The Canadian man was born with nystagmus according to Global News, a condition that limits vision to such an extent that what you see can only be described as a blur. “If you’ve ever taken a photo with your camera and moved it slightly or the object moved and it’s a blur, it’s the exact same symptoms,” he told the cited publication. However, Mike signed up for an experimental surgery to correct his vision at a clinic in California.
At the ripe age of 44 years, “it was beautiful to see, but it was more the realization of what I missed my whole life. It was an emotional breakdown.” After recovering from the surgery, Mike proceeded to enjoy the simple things in life, including driving lessons.
A little over two weeks ago, the Canadian man got his driver’s license and a yellow ‘Vette to celebrate the successful recovery. Not just any Corvette, but a C7 in Grand Sport specification – a driver’s car.
Even though some people suggested to Mike to get a truck, the reason he decided on a Corvette is simple. “Everybody’s got a truck” in Alberta where he lives, and frankly speaking, a Grand Sport will help the 44-year-old become a better driver than a Chevy Silverado or Ram 1500.
An intimidating car, for sure, but the GS isn’t as twitchy mid-corner as the Stingray thanks to Z06-style suspension components with specific settings for the anti-roll bars, springs, and Magnetic Ride Control.
Instead of an ending note, here’s a bit of a bombshell. Mike bought the ‘Vette before he got his license, a powerful statement by all accounts. “I took my son fishing last week,” he told Global News. “I was never able to do that before on my own. I took my daughter for ice cream.”
