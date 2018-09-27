Man Arrested at Dublin Airport For Running After Plane He Missed

This may work for cabs and even buses or trams, but it doesn’t work for planes: a man in his 20s was arrested at Dublin Airport after he ran on the tarmac and tried to get a plane to not take off by chasing it.

12 photos



First, he started banging on the window, in the vain hope that this would



Naturally, this didn’t work either – at least, not how the man expected it to. Instead of getting the pilot’s attention, he caught the eye of the airport’s security team, who quickly intervened and detained him until the cops (the gardai) arrived.



“A male in his 20s is scheduled to appear before Court No 4, The Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning charged in connection with an incident at Dublin Airport,” the garda spokesperson says. “The incident occurred at approximately 7am this morning and a male in his 20s was arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.”



A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport confirmed the incident, as well as the fact that the pair arrived too late to board the Amsterdam flight. Because the boarding gate had closed, the man decided to take matters into his own hands and get himself and his friend on the plane, it was further said. According to a spokesperson for the garda cited by The Sun , the man and a female passenger arrived late for boarding on a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam. While the woman was talking to staff at the gate (and presumably coming to terms with the fact that she would have to catch another flight), the man became agitated.First, he started banging on the window, in the vain hope that this would get the attention of the pilot, who would then abort take-off and wait for him and his friend. When he realized this wasn’t working, the man broke out of the terminal and ran on the tarmac. He chased after the plane, signaling the pilot to stop.Naturally, this didn’t work either – at least, not how the man expected it to. Instead of getting the pilot’s attention, he caught the eye of the airport’s security team, who quickly intervened and detained him until the cops (the gardai) arrived.“A male in his 20s is scheduled to appear before Court No 4, The Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning charged in connection with an incident at Dublin Airport,” the garda spokesperson says. “The incident occurred at approximately 7am this morning and a male in his 20s was arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.”A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport confirmed the incident, as well as the fact that the pair arrived too late to board the Amsterdam flight. Because the boarding gate had closed, the man decided to take matters into his own hands and get himself and his friend on the plane, it was further said.