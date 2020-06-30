Man Accidentally Orders 28 Tesla Model 3s Online, Ends Up With 2,800 EUR Fee

We’ve all had regrets about ordering some of the stuff we’ve ordered online, but not like this man from Germany. A future Tesla Model 3 owner ended up buying 27 more cars than the one he needed by mistake.
Of course, when you’re buying a car online, there are extra costs and the process is not as straightforward as, say, when you’re shopping for a new pair of jeans. You can’t just add to cart, select pay upon delivery and be done with it.
In Tesla’s case, there’s a €100 ($100, depending on location) non-refundable fee per order, which is charged to the buyer even if he or she changes their mind and cancels the order. Tesla is also somewhat famous for refusing to refund this fee, which means this particular man should have been charged €2,800 in total – in fees alone. The cars he ordered by mistake amounted to €1.4 million, which is roughly $1.574 million at today’s exchange rate.
Here’s how it all went down, according to the man’s son, going by Balloon Man on reddit. In a post from a couple of weeks back, Balloon Man explains that they wanted to replace the old family car, a Ford Kuga, and because Germany had doubled the cashback incentives for EVs, they had settled on a Model 3 with Autopilot.
They went online and placed the order, filled every field correctly and pressed “Confirm.” Nothing happened, which made them think the order didn’t go through, so they went over the form again and pressed the button once more. They continued like this for two hours, until confirmation of the order finally came through: a total of 28 Teslas worth €1.4 million.
Naturally, they decided to cancel the orders for the 27 Model 3s they didn’t want, but then they realized they still had to pay €2,700 in fees for them. This is the moment when something similar to panic and anger set in: why should they have to pay when it had been Tesla’s mistake, since it was a malfunction on their page that had caused the multiplied order?
The story has a happy-ending, though. “Called Tesla customer support. They canceled all 28 orders for free and told us to send a new order,” Balloon Man writes.
Commenters note that the €100 non-refundable fee per order is not legal in Germany and Tesla issues refunds on it whenever one is requested. Indecisive buyers from other territories aren’t as lucky.
