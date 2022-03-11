Maliek Collins' 8-Inch Lifted Red-and-Black Ram HD Looks Forgiato-Ready for NFL

Just in case anyone was wondering what a Houston Texans defensive tackle would use as his latest daily, there is proof that it might be heavy lifted. Or both heavy and lifted, in this particular Forgiato G1 case.
The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, have uncovered yet another thing that rides way high on their creations. With an American football defensive tackle twist because we are dealing here with Houston Texans’ Maliek Collins. A proud father, an accomplished NFL player, and a custom vehicle enthusiast, it seems.
This Ram HD was personalized beyond belief by the expert folks over at 713 Motoring. And they should know better and provide us with additional POVs, not just one beauty shot that would leave fans drooling for more. Of course, those who consider this to be right up their (off-road) alley. After all, this is not something that will be everyone’s cup of tea.
Alas, do take a look at Maliek Collins’ own social media page and check out some of the training sessions. We got the cool NFL compilation covered down below already. So, it is pretty obvious that we are dealing with a man that cannot be trifled with. And it is best to know that from afar, even before he steps foot out of this lifted whip!
Anyway, back to the custom Ram HD at hand. According to the description, this red-and-black monster pickup truck rides eight inches (20.32 cm) higher off the ground than stock. And that is just one of the highlights (pun intended). Other details worth mentioning include the powdered coated red Fox shocks or the wide array of custom parts (front grille, bumpers, hitch, exhaust, etc.).
Privacy is always an important aspect when riding in such an attention-getting truck, but that is also covered by the DUB IR luxury window tint (“advanced nano-ceramic laminated film that's scratch-resistant, non-reflective and color stable”). Last, but certainly not least, everything rides on a chunky set of off-road tires shod around color-matched Forgiato G1 forged wheels. That is clearly fit for an NFL star!
