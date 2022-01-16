Makes of Bonkers Rally Fighter Go Bust, Here's Why It's So Unfortunate

Specialty rally race vehicles are a niche so specific and so limited in scale. It's anyone's wonder how any of them stay in business very long. Our point is made very clear by the unfortunate bad luck as of late for Local Motors, makers of the specialized Rally Fighter race vehicle.
The Rally Fighter wowed people worldwide upon its unveiling in 2009 and introduction soon after in 2010. Even the great Jay Leno wanted to have a play in the new Rally Fighter. The Arizona-based manufacturer created as many as 30 of these GM LS3 V8-powered off-road rally monsters. The only limiting factor was how much fun they could possibly cram into a compact, dune buggy adjacent design. Unfortunately, the great financial difficulty of the last two years has ensured the company wouldn't last long into the 2020s.
Local Motors' unofficial statement on the matter came not from the company's PR team but from the social media postings of employees from their personal accounts. Many of these have since been deleted. These tweets and posts all but confirmed the company had closed up shop with lack of funding and capital being the impetus for the closure on January 14th of this year. Soon after, the company's chief financial officer Ivan Golubic made a more official statement.
"In light of today's announcement by Local Motors, the only thing I will say, so proud to be able to be part of this leadership team and lead the finance team in such challenging and exciting times." the CFO of local motors expressed. Senior Vice President Jeff Hollowell was less emotional in his statements.
"As with most adventures, they must come to an end. Local Motors has closed its doors." Running a small, independent car manufacturing business can't be easy under the current economic conditions, and we'll be sad to see one of the more interesting indie brands go down."
What happens to the remaining Rally Fighter infrastructure remains to be seen. Check back soon for more updates right here on autoevolution.
