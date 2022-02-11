Make Up Your Mind, Bro, Do You Want Your Pink-Camo'd Jeep Wrangler to Be Seen or Not?

Some people believe the car world needs more color, in addition to the ultra-popular white, followed by the black and grey. So, would they approve of this Jeep Wrangler?
Combining different shades of pink in a camouflage-like pattern, the wrap is the first thing that one sees when looking at it. And while it may look like a job well done for the most part, it appears that whoever applied the film to its body decided to call it a day sooner than they should have, zooming in on the picture reveals.
Due to the ultra-lively design, this Wrangler has ended up in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread. However, there is definitely nothing ‘ugly’ about it if you peel its artificial skin away, and ditch the ‘angry’ looks up front. That’s because what you will end up with would be an off-road-prepped 4x4 that appears to be ready for whatever Mother Nature could throw at it.
The fat tires, wrapped around the 22-inch Y-spoke alloys, enhance traction in sticky and/or slippery situations, and if it somehow finds itself stuck, all the driver has to do is find a tree, and work that winch. Speaking of the latter, it is part of the makeover, together with the steel bumper with a small bulbar up front, lift kit, and new fender flares.
Turning night into day at the push of a button or flick of a switch is the roof-mounted LED light bar. A snorkel should be on the list of future mods, alongside some protection for the body, in the shape of an exoskeleton. While we’re at it, we might as well remind the owner, if they happen to read this story, that there is a special paint for that job too, and it is available in different hues, though we’d recommend sticking to a more traditional color.
