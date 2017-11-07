Make This Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Yours For EUR 4.51 Million

There are many things rich people are willing to do to prove something to their peers or, in some cases, to themselves. This rule of thumb applies to a particular type of car buyer, the type willing to pay over retail to get his cars as soon as possible. This Mercedes-AMG Project One serves as the perfect case in point, as it carries an asking price of €4,510,100
. And that’s a lot of money.
38 photos “What’s wrong with that? Let the people spend their hard-earned cash as they see fit!”
A fair point indeed, but then again, remember the manufacturer’s suggested retail price is €2,275,000. To better understand the markup of this Project One
, bear in mind the seller is asking 98.25 percent over MSRP. Gulp!
By “seller,”
it must be highlighted that whoever is selling the Project One doesn’t own the car. The seller owns the build slot, with the car anticipated for delivery in the second quarter of 2019. All in all, the situation is as ridiculous as it gets for Toyota Camry
-driving mortals like us. But then again, the Project One is far rarer than your run-of-the-mill sedan. Far more exciting to drive too.
Mercedes-AMG
announced that production is limited to 275 examples, which makes the Project One an even rarer breed than the Bugatti Chiron. Speaking of the yardstick of the hypercar realm, the Chiron ain’t got nothing on the German interloper if driving is utmost important to you. After all, the Project One is closer to a Formula 1 car than the 1995 Ferrari F50
was back in the day.
What Mercedes-AMG aims to prove with this car is that there’s a new king of the Nurburgring
in town. The stupidly low curb weight, four electric motors, racecar-like suspension, driver-oriented cockpit, everything is set up for the Project One to prevail over whatever challenger dares to oppose its excellence.
It’s no wonder Mercedes-AMG decided to reveal the Project One
on the Affalterbach-based company’s 50th anniversary. But the question is, would you pay the markup to get your piece of automotive excellence or wait for the next big thing after the Project One to arrive?