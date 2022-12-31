Make Sure You Get These Goodies From the Crew 2's Last Update for 2022

For better or for worse, we're on the verge of walking 2022 out the door. Who knows what will await us all when 2023 comes along? But there still is a bit of time left until that moment is upon us. So aside from getting your New Year's Eve plans in order, maybe you can still sneak in a quick video game session. And if, by any chance, you're into, or are planning to get into The Crew 2, make sure to check out these goodies before they expire.

6 photos