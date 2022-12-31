Make Sure You Get These Goodies From the Crew 2's Last Update for 2022

For better or for worse, we're on the verge of walking 2022 out the door. Who knows what will await us all when 2023 comes along? But there still is a bit of time left until that moment is upon us. So aside from getting your New Year's Eve plans in order, maybe you can still sneak in a quick video game session. And if, by any chance, you're into, or are planning to get into The Crew 2, make sure to check out these goodies before they expire.
First and foremost, for the people that don't own the stand-alone game but are already subscribed to Uplay+, you don't have to buy it. You'll find that it's included in the monthly subscription service. However, if for any reason, you simply need to own the games you play (and more power to you), it's most likely still heavily discounted for the holidays, no matter if you're using Steam, The Epic Store, or Ubisoft's own digital store.
Speaking about Ubisoft, it's commendable that four and a half years after its original launch, the french video game company is still making sure that players have things to do in-game, by way of monthly, and sometimes weekly updates. And as far as this last 2022 update goes, it's a must-have for anyone playing it.
The Winter Boosts is available until January 4 and it's mainly based on loot. That means you get twice as many Live Crates, which contain stuff like performance upgrades, or body mods for your vehicles. PvP Fame rewards are doubled, and you also get six PvP Weekly Rewards.
Next, we have the Live Summit Bundle, which is a PvE (player vs. environment) mode where you can compete in certain activities. During these events, you can win prizes, as long as you reach a certain High Score on the leaderboards.
So until January 3, you can get 200,000 (in-game) followers if you reach Bronze. If you get to the Silver tier, you gain 52,500 spare parts. Gold nabs you a Blinking Pink Underglow. The biggest prize, Platinum, will get you a BMW M8 Coupe Performance Edition.
Now, this isn't everything. Among other goodies, you can also get the 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Fluorite Bundle. This includes a Purple Spotlight Rooftop, Neon Purple Tire, Purple Underglow, and Purple Smoke. Furthermore, you can get the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Interception Unit for the Street Race events, and also the 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo.
Then, there's the Buggati Lovers Bundle which will get you two of the most amazing hypercars ever to roam the digital streets from any racing game. I'm talking about the 2019 Bugatti Centodieci and Bugatti La Voiture Noire. The list ends here, but remember you have until January 3 to claim everything.
Speaking about Ubisoft, it's commendable that four and a half years after its original launch, the french video game company is still making sure that players have things to do in-game, by way of monthly, and sometimes weekly updates. And as far as this last 2022 update goes, it's a must-have for anyone playing it.
The Winter Boosts is available until January 4 and it's mainly based on loot. That means you get twice as many Live Crates, which contain stuff like performance upgrades, or body mods for your vehicles. PvP Fame rewards are doubled, and you also get six PvP Weekly Rewards.
Next, we have the Live Summit Bundle, which is a PvE (player vs. environment) mode where you can compete in certain activities. During these events, you can win prizes, as long as you reach a certain High Score on the leaderboards.
So until January 3, you can get 200,000 (in-game) followers if you reach Bronze. If you get to the Silver tier, you gain 52,500 spare parts. Gold nabs you a Blinking Pink Underglow. The biggest prize, Platinum, will get you a BMW M8 Coupe Performance Edition.
Now, this isn't everything. Among other goodies, you can also get the 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Fluorite Bundle. This includes a Purple Spotlight Rooftop, Neon Purple Tire, Purple Underglow, and Purple Smoke. Furthermore, you can get the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Interception Unit for the Street Race events, and also the 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo.
Then, there's the Buggati Lovers Bundle which will get you two of the most amazing hypercars ever to roam the digital streets from any racing game. I'm talking about the 2019 Bugatti Centodieci and Bugatti La Voiture Noire. The list ends here, but remember you have until January 3 to claim everything.