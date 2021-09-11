Make No Mistake: the VW ID. LIFE Is the ID.1; the CUPRA UrbanRebel Is the ID.2

Volkswagen wants to crack the production price parity between ICE vehicles and electric cars with the MEB Lite, also called MEB Entry. From what the company disclosed so far, it will need the unified cell with LFP chemistry. Yet, many people still did not get what the ID.1 and the ID.2 would be. This article aims to clarify that: the Volkswagen ID. LIFE is the ID.1. The CUPRA UrbanRebel is the ID.2.