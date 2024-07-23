Make It Double: 911 GT3 RS Drag Races MC20 and Corvette E-Ray Takes on the 750S

MotorTrend's 2024 Performance Vehicle of the Year saw the motoring publication take 21 vehicles to Chuckwalla Valley Raceway. Although the M2 prevailed, the following video does not star the Bavarian coupe that BMW produces in Mexico rather than Germany.
Only a handful of manufacturers allowed the boyos to drag race the press vehicles against others, which explains why the clip features merely two match-ups. Presented by MotorTrend road test editor Joe Berry, the video kicks off with the 911 GT3 RS and the ridiculously heavy Maserati MC20 Cielo.
As you might have already guessed, these vehicles couldn't be more different. As opposed to a free-breathing sixer packing horizontally opposed cylinders, the Italian supercar is rocking a twin-turbo V6 with some Ferrari twin-turbo V8 magic to its name.
The dual-clutch transaxle of the MC20 is extremely similar to that of the C8-generation Corvette, whereas the quick-shifting PDK of the Porker comes from ZF instead of Tremec. Although down on power and torque compared to the Maserati, the Neunelfer does have a trick up its sleeve. More specifically, it weighs 3,220 pounds (1,461 kilograms) compared to a staggering 3,920 (1,778) for the MC20. It should be noted that said weights are from MotorTrend rather than the manufacturers.
How was it possible for Maserati to develop a heavier car than the Ferrari 296 GTB while using a carbon tub versus aluminum for the electrically assisted Prancing Horse? Good question! Despite struggling for traction off the line, the Neunelfer bettered the far more exotic and expensive challenger on a runway, posting 10.9 seconds to the Mazzer's 11.7 clicks.
Similar to the first pairing, this one is quite shocking in one respect. Once again, it's a tremendous weight difference, with MotorTrend quoting 2,304 and 3,912 pounds, respectively. And once again, the weight ratings advertised by the automakers are completely different, with McLaren Automotive listing a dry weight of 2,815 pounds (1,277 kilograms) versus 3,774 pounds (1,712 kilograms) for the Corvette E-Ray.
Quicker to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) than the Neunelfer and MC20, the V8-powered supercars posted 2.6 and 2.7 seconds, with the Corvette being the quicker of the two. But once that McLaren hooks up, it makes easy work of the Chevy, clocking 10.2 against 10.6 seconds.
Priced at $324,000 before taxes and options in the United States of America, the McLaren is the most expensive car of the quartet, followed by the MC20 Cielo and 911 GT3 RS. Over at Chevy, the Stingray's electrified sibling is $104,900 for the coupe in 1LZ specification.
The second race is far more sonorous, for it pits the small block-engined Corvette E-Ray against the twin-turbo, carbon-clad McLaren 750S. The Chevrolet brand's hybrid sports car does have a small advantage in terms of peak torque and traction due to its front-mounted electric drive unit. However, 655 ponies can't do much against 740 developed by the Macca's force-fed eighter.
