Majority of UK Motorists Found Willing To Drive After Binge Drinking

The majority of UK motorists were found willing to drive after binge drinking, putting themselves at high risk, a survey revealed. This is mostly because most of them are unaware of the amount of alcohol that will tip them over the limit.
Drink driving or driving under the influence of alcohol is a major cause of accidents. According to government statistics, around 230 people die every year in Great Britain in accidents where at least one driver was over the drink-drive limit. These are the hard facts, but what’s causing them is harder to comprehend.
According to a survey commissioned by the independent road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, the majority of motorists are unaware of the amount of alcohol that will put them above the legal limit. Specifically, drivers were overestimating the quantity of alcohol in the breathed air needed to trigger the police breathalyzer. On average, drivers answered that 52 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath are the limit when in fact the threshold is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Worryingly, half of the drivers interviewed in the survey admitted they are prepared to drive the very next morning after festive drinks or their Christmas party. This does not seem to consider the many hours needed before large amounts of alcohol leave the blood stream. This depends on the individual characteristics of the drivers, such as body weight, food consumption, gender, and metabolism.
It is best not to try and guess whether you are above the limit or not if you plan to drink alcohol at this year’s Christmas party, the study concludes. The costs associated with drink driving are simply too high for the risk to be worth it. A prosecution for drink driving will not only ruin your Christmas but also impact the rest of your life through public humiliation, loss of job, family break up and a criminal record warns IAM SmartSmart.
