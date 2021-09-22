Major Taxi Company in London Wants to Go Electric by 2023, Volkswagen Is Going to Help

Last year, the U.K. committed to becoming a net zero economy by 2050. It also boasted of being the first major economy in the world to pass laws that end the country’s contribution to global warming in that timeframe. Now, one of the largest taxi and courier companies in London promises to take the first step by switching to a fully electric fleet in the next two years.
Addison Lee’s taxis are continuously swarming the streets of the capital, and they’ve been doing that for more than 45 years, being an important part of London’s transport network. The company is now feeling responsible for the city’s environment and announces its intentions to become fully electric by 2023.
It is a bold and costly project that will require Addison Lee a huge investment of over $218 million. If it pulls it off within that timeframe though, the company claims that will place it two years ahead of any large PHV (private hire vehicle) operator in London.
As part of its plan to rapidly switch to zero-emissions vehicles, Addison Lee will partner with Volkswagen engaging to buy ID.4 cars for its fleet. The company boasts of this being the largest U.K. purchase of electric vehicles by a private hire provider.
So far, Addison Lee has more than 650 zero-emission taxis in its fleet, with the recent purchase of ComCab, another taxi operator in London, recognizable through its fleet of electrified, black cabs.
While the taxi company is optimistic about its future plans, a recent survey among London’s drivers shows more than 70 percent of them are anxious about making this switch because of the lack of infrastructure to smooth out the transition to cleaner cars. London currently has only 300 rapid chargers for EVs, which is why the taxi operator is also looking for EV charging partners to come up with reliable solutions that meet the drivers’ needs.
