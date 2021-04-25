Major Apple Maps Update Suddenly Shows Up in New Regions

Audi A6 e-tron Concept Is a Sign of Things to Come

We’ve known for a while that Apple’s long-term plan for Apple Maps is to make the service a more solid alternative to Google Maps , but on the other hand, the company clearly hasn’t been in a rush when it comes to rolling out major updates to users out there. 1 photo



But this week, this big Apple Maps update, which also includes more accurate navigation and information like stop signs and traffic lights on both iPhones and CarPlay, showed up in Spain and Portugal, though for now, it seems to be available only for



Most likely, the release is still in the testing stage, so there’s a chance the broad availability would be announced in the coming weeks.



In the meantime, there’s more big news planned for Apple Maps users in the United States.



The next iPhone operating system update, which is projected



Once this feature goes live, users will be able to report hazards and speed cameras on the road, with other drivers to then receive alerts when approaching the location of the report. By embracing crowdsourcing, Apple gives Apple Maps a completely new purpose, boosting its navigation capabilities while also hoping that its userbase would help improve its accuracy.



