Major Android Auto Bug Acknowledged, Just Don't Hold Your Breath for a Fix

If you've been part of the Android Auto world for more than a minute, you probably know already that things in this ecosystem tend to break down without users changing anything on their sides.
The tiniest update, be it for Android Auto, a linked app (such as the Google app powering Google Assistant), or the operating system, could wreak havoc, eventually breaking down the phone projection system completely.
The one to blame in the case of Xiaomi 13 owners appears to be the operating system itself, with the Chinese tech giant confirming in the latest bug report that it's aware of an issue in several versions of the software. Xiaomi says Android Auto can't connect on devices running versions V14.0.19.0.TMCEUXM, V14.0.4.0.TMCTWXM, V14.0.4.0.TMCMIXM, and V14.0.15.0.TMCEUXM.
The company has already started an investigation, but for the time being, it's still too early to tell when a fix could launch for users.
Android Auto connectivity problems are nothing new, and given Xiaomi claims the issue resides in the operating system, trying out the generic fixes doesn't make much sense.
However, some users claim they eventually got Android Auto up and running by changing cables and keeping their phones unlocked after the connection to the head unit was established.
Android Auto users are currently waiting for several big fixes, one of which concerns the recently released Coolwalk design.
Thanks to this new app version, users can run multiple apps side-by-side on the same screen. The Coolwalk rollout started in January, but Google uses a release model in waves specifically to detect bugs in an early phase. This approach gives the company more control over who gets the new interface and when, eventually allowing it to suspend the rollout should it detect any major issue.
A bug reported last month causes the Coolwalk interface to freeze completely in the lower part of the screen. As such, interacting with the app in focus is no longer possible, while the taskbar, which allows users to switch between apps, is frozen as well. Google has already started an investigation, but no timing details regarding a potential patch have been shared.
Xiaomi has also remained tight-lipped on the ETA for its Android Auto fix, but for now, it's pretty clear the release wouldn’t take place overnight. The company typically includes such fixes in its monthly operating system updates, so make sure you keep the device up-to-date to receive the fixes when they go live.
In the meantime, there's not much to do other than wait for an official fix. If your car also supports Android Auto wireless, you could try switching to the no-cord mode, as some users claim that giving up on wires allows them to use the app without any bug whatsoever.
