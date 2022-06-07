Major Airline Completes Its First Passenger Flight Powered by Sustainable Fuel

Earlier in May, Malaysia Airlines was inviting those who wanted to participate in a historical event to book a seat for a special flight between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. That flight was recently completed, marking a milestone not just for the airline but for the entire commercial aviation industry.
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is seen as a viable alternative to conventional jet fuel, and various players in the aviation industry across the globe are committed to using SAF for regular operations. It’s not an easy or fast process, requiring the collaboration of aircraft operators, SAF providers, and airports within the current legislative framework.
Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is ready to play a major role in promoting green flights in the Asia-Pacific area, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In December 2021, Malaysia Airlines hit a milestone by successfully completing its first SAF-fueled cargo flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
On June 5, this year, it went one step further with the completion of a pioneering SAF-powered flight with passengers on board. Flight MH603 from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore was conducted by a Boeing 737-800, using a blend of 38% SAF and conventional jet fuel. MH603 was refueled at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).
This fuel is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80%, compared to using kerosene throughout an aircraft’s life cycle.
The green fuel came from Neste, claiming to be the world’s largest SAF producer, and was provided with the help of Petronas, a major oil and gas company in Malaysia. The fuel is made from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, and Neste is ready to reach an impressive production capacity of 1.5 million tons by next year.
“Moving forward, we will look to make SAF the cleaner and more viable energy option for our regular flights by 2025,” said Philip See, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of MAG. An ambitious goal proving the increasing popularity of SAF all around the world.
