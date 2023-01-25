Mahle Powertrain Explores Hydrogen Engines as Retrofit Solution for Maritime Fleets

Electrification is happening across the globe – although we can see it most in the automotive world, other segments are also experiencing this switch. For instance, the maritime industry is finding ways to reduce carbon emissions for many types of vessels. Many older vessels out there make up a large portion of carbon emissions, and some can be fitted with batteries or other electrified technologies. But what happens to those that aren't compatible? Well, one solution comes from Mahle.

6 photos