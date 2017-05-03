autoevolution

Mahindra & Mahindra Might Use Pininfarina to Gain Access to U.S. Supercar Market

 
3 May 2017, 10:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Pininfarina is one of those names that evokes images just as beautiful as the sound of its name rolling off the tongue of a true Italian. It's one of the icons of automotive design, and now it's owned by Mahindra & Mahindra.
Yeah, not quite the same melody to its name, but to its credit, the Indian automaker did not swallow Pininfarina whole, but kept it as a separate entity instead. After all, when you buy something with this much weight in the market, you don't hurry to destroy it, but exploit it as best you can.

For now, apart from the H2 Speed Concept and the three concepts revealed at this year's Geneva Show (particularly the H600), Pininfarina has kept pretty quiet. The Italian design shop is involved in the resurgence of Korean brand Ssang Yong (also owned by Mahindra & Mahindra), but it's not making such a big case out of it, working silently in the background instead.

Now, though, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, expressed his desire to enter the U.S. market. He plans to do so with the Ssang Yong brand eventually, but before that, he'll probe the water using a low-volume model. Something like an electric supercar, maybe?

And it's not like Mahindra doesn't have where to choose from: look no further than the H2 Speed Concept, a car that uses two electric motors and a small fuel cell to become the first high-performance track-only car in the world. Sure, it uses a hydrogen fuel cell instead of a battery pack, but with a few alterations to the powertrain - as well as a few more in other areas that would make the "track-only" monicker disappear - that design could make it into a limited production series, something it definitely deserves. And we doubt anyone on this planet would say no to that, including wealthy buyers in the American market.

Competing in the U.S. is like the old Frank Sinatra song that if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere,” Anand said, quoted by Autoguide. "[...] when you sell cars in the US, it forces you to be the most competitive," he went on, explaining why entering the North American market would be so important for his company.

If Mahindra is serious about bringing a supercar to the U.S., using Pininfarina's expertise would be the logical solution, and opting for electric propulsion would also make sense considering Mahindra's involvement in the Formula E. For the sake of having a Pininfarina supercar out there, let's just hope the Indian automaker goes through with it.

Editor's note:

Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept pictured.
Pininfarina Mahindra Mahindra Mahindra supercar
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78