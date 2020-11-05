This 1969 Camaro Might Look Like a Trash Can, But It’s Actually a Rough Diamond

Magnuson Teases Eaton TVS R3100 Supercharger That Fits Gen 5 Chevrolet Camaro

At this year’s SEMA360 show, Magnuson has taken the veils off a new blower for the fifth generation of the Camaro . Developed specifically for the 2010 to 2015 models and compatible with most fourth-generation LS engines, the supercharger before your eyes is an evolution of the TVS R2650 sporting 3.1 liters of displacement. 8 photos



The LS3, LS9, and LSA can be outfitted with this bad boy according to Magnuson. This means that the Pontiac G8 GXP and Chevy SS are suitable as well, along with the sixth-generation Corvette. Even in the case of the Cadillac CTS-V and Camaro ZL1, the TVS R3100 blower kit will unlock a whole lot of suck-squeeze-bang-blow.

Editor's note: Magnuson TVS2650 supercharger also featured in the photo gallery. Magnuson TVS2650 supercharger also featured in the photo gallery.