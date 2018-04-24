autoevolution
 

Magnus Effect RC Airplane Looks Like A Lawn Mower Yet Flies

Flying RC aircraft seems like a wonderful hobby, especially when there are so many weird and wonderful contraptions.
Real or remote-control, cars are simpler. They might run on gas or electricity, but always use wheels to move around on the ground. However, airplanes have jets, turbines, propellers and sometimes nothing at all propelling them.

Sometimes, they don't even need wings! Up until now, I thought the gyrocopter was the strangest airplane around, a cross between a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft. But the Magnus effect plane doesn't even have a manned full-scale counterpart because it would probably kill the pilot.

The Magnus effect or Magnus force works on cylinders or balls spinning through the air. People playing sports know all about it because it affects the curve.

It was discovered by a German physicist (guess his name!) who wanted to know what cannonballs rolled. However, it was also observed by Isaac Newton in the 1600's while watching tennis players.

If a sphere or cylinder is spinning clockwise, the force is pointed down, and if it's doing the counterclockwise thing, the force points up, which gives this model airplane lift just like a wing would. That's why a tennis or volleyball play imposes spin on his ball, making it dive after it passes the next.

The motor on this RC plane doesn't rotate the cylinder; it just uses a propeller to move the whole aircraft forward. For there to be lift, the poor guy needs to do a running start first.

Looking at that balsa stick with wires hanging out, you wouldn't think it would fly. However, you can only control the ruder, which makes it more of a flying science experiment and not ideal for average RC enthusiasts. Right?

No. It turns out there was an attempt to fly a Magnus effect aircraft in 1910. There's also a Russian guy with a modern version, so forget everything we ever said. Boy, people will do the craziest things!

