MagniX and Desaer Join Forces to Create the ATL-100H Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

Washington-based electric motor manufacturer MagniX has joined forces with Brazilian aeronautical company Desaer to develop the ATL-100H, a hybrid-electric variant of the ATL-100 aircraft.

Editor's note: Gallery includes illustrations of Desaer's ATL-100 aircraft as well.

