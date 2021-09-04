More on this:

MagnaFlow Unleashes 2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport Exhaust Systems

Exhaust specialist MagnaFlow enters the increasingly extensive list of companies that offer aftermarket upgrades for the 2021 model year Ford Bronco . The Oceanside-based firm’s catalog kicks off with the Street Series axle-back exhaust system for the Bronco Sport, which is compatible with the 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine as well as the four-potter. 6 photos



Moving to the two- and four-door



The lesser exhaust upgrade boasts a similar configuration to the Bronco Sport’s aftermarket system, and it’s compatible with both the four- and six-cylinder engines. The cat-back solution is a V6-only affair, the sole tip exits from under the rear bumper on the driver’s side. The sound volume is listed exactly halfway between moderate and aggressive, just like the axle-back.



MagnaFlow says that both exhausts will ship after September 27th, which is good news if you already have a Bronco. Lest we forget, Ford has made a mess of the 2021 model year for multiple reasons. The poor quality of the MIC hardtop and the ongoing chip crunch are the biggest hiccups to date.



Five days ago, the Blue Oval stopped online reservations for the Bronco. Authorized dealerships will be able to place retail orders for the 2022 model year sometime between October and December, and series production at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne is scheduled to start in late December.



