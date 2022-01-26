Magic Treehouse Comes With Its Own Hot Wheels Mega Track, Is Full of Surprises

There’s a house up for rental, located 30 minutes north of Nashville, Tennessee, which is described by its owners as a perfect weekend getaway, an oasis called the Greenbrier Beechhouse. What’s special about it is that it is a treehouse whose roof is supported by a 17-ft cedar tree. And what’s even more special about it is that a cool Hot Wheels mega track was built on the premises.
Backyard Racing is a YouTube channel dedicated to Hot Wheels, Trackmania, LEGO, Minecraft, and other such fans. The guys behind it build the craziest and most creative Hot Wheels tracks, located in the weirdest places. Such as a treehouse…
They first got our attention with their 30-ft (9-m) high backyard track, a project that got them enough hits on YouTube to keep them going. The track was built in one month, as it was a tedious job involving lots of designing and testing, in addition to actually setting it up. One full lap requires around three minutes to be completed and there are a lot of adventures the toy car has to go through before reaching the finish line.
Backyard Racing’s latest Hot Wheels track was built on the aforementioned treehouse, a magical place with lots of potential. There’s also a guest pod in addition to the main house, with the two being connected by a walking bridge and spacious deck. Therefore, this location was the perfect place for the track maniacs to let their imagination run wild.
A variety of materials were used to build the track, including wood, ladders, clear tubes, popsicle sticks, gutters, string, magnets, Jenga block, zip-ties, and of course, a plethora of Hot Wheels products. And as a bonus, toy aliens were hidden throughout the track for the viewers to identify as they're watching the video.
Just like in the other clip, we get the tour of the track from the car’s point of view, speeding across three branches, living room coffee tables, the outdoor patio furniture, and so much more.
If you’re curious about the treehouse Hot Wheels track, take a three-minute break and watch the video below.
