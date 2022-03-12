Magazin EDT Is an Electric Work of Art Sparked by Urwahn and Typographer Erik Spiekermann

Ladies and gentlemen, if you've never crossed paths with a bicycle from Urwahn Bikes, this piece should give you an obvious idea as to why I've been drooling over these trinkets ever since I ran across this manufacturer. Just take a good long look and see why this little privately-owned bicycle shop from Germany is stirring minds worldwide.
To keep things as on topic as possible, I need to point out that Urwahn builds bikes a bit differently than most other crews around. One trait that sets them apart from all others is the "Fair Frame" design used to shape each machine.
The second trait to note is that these bikes are formed using 3D printed steel tubes that are joined using selective laser melting, resulting in a seamless frame the likes of caron fiber. Simply put, their bikes are created using the most advanced material tech on the market. I'm not even going to go into the collaborations they've achieved since day one.
However, a collaboration that I need to bring to light is the one that led to the creation of the Magazine EDT e-bike, a city-ready heap of tech that brandishes a one-of-a-kind paint job for catching eyes wherever you ride.
If you're wondering where Spiekermann's touch may be found on the bike, it lies in the colors chosen for the frame, pebble gray RAL 7032, and highlighting of essential elements with traffic orange RAL 2009, tones that seem to be a signature of Spiekermann's work. And, being an avid cyclist, it was really only a matter of time before this gentleman's work ended up on a bike.
All art and merchandising aside, there are several reasons why Urwahn bikes are getting so much attention; they seem to be just what the doctor ordered. Aside from the smooth frame, which stands as the base for this and all other editions, it also includes hardware to dominate urban landscapes.
Looking closely at the bike, you'll have difficulty finding the battery pack. The reason being is because it's hidden in the downtube. This is made possible by Mahle and their eBikeMotion setup. With a capacity of 250 Wh, this setup is good for up to 100 km (62 mi), depending on road and cargo conditions. If you need more distance, Mahle also offers a range extender for their system, and it's applicable here too, good for an extra 60 km (37 mi).
sure enough, Mahle continues their domination with a rear-wheel hub motor with 250 w output and 40 Nm (29.5 lb-ft) of torque. Sure, it may not sound like a whole lot of power, but since this bike is built for city use, it should be more than enough. Did I mention it'll offer assistance up to 25 kph (15.5 mph)?
As for the drivetrain, guess who may be providing this component. If you're up to date with modern drivetrains, you know that Gates CDX is one of the most reliant setups out there, and that's what you'll find on the Magazin EDT. Braking is handled by Shimano BR-UR300 hydraulic flat-mount brakes with 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors.
Other features that Urwahn includes on this e-bike are integrated lighting at the front and rear of the bike, anti-theft and GPS systems, and the ability to add a luggage carrier and mudguards. Then there are all the brand names found on this trinket, of which Brooks and Continental are a part.
So, how much do you think this city-ready e-bike will run you? Well, don't run off or anything because the asking price tag of 5,250 EUR (5,730 USD at current exchange rates) is what you'll be dishing out for this special edition machine. The question is, would you rock this around town? I would for sure and will, soon enough, wink wink.
