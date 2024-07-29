Made With Carbon Fiber, Rift Campers Were Meant To Be America's Lightest Teardrop Trailers

A couple of years ago, America witnessed the birth of Rift Carbon Campers, a travel trailer manufacturer aiming to build some of North America's lightest teardrops. But they've been offline for some time now.
Folks, Rift Carbon Campers is one of those teams that has clearly flown under everyone's radar. Heck, their Facebook page only has 108 followers, so the chances of you hearing about them are slim to none. They initially hit the market back in 2021 and promised to be the manufacturer of what could be considered one of the lightest teardrop campers America would ever witness, and for a moment, they were, maybe still are; we haven't received a response back yet, and social media channels show their last posts occurring nearly a year ago.
Now, what makes Rift so special is the fact that they built their teardrops using a material rarely encountered in the travel trailer market: good old carbon fiber and the aerospace-grade stuff, not that Temu junk. As a result, they're able to crank out teardrop campers with dry weights ranging from less than 500 lbs to 660 lbs. That's insanely good, and not to mention all the associated benefits of carbon fiber.
Oh, and because the Adventure is also the maxed-out layout from this manufacturer, I've decided to focus our attention on it. Overall, this is the heavier unit from Rift, mainly because it uses a Timbren axle-less suspension rated up to 2,000 lbs instead of 1,200 like the Utility unit. The added running boards and nerf bar are also where some of the added weight comes from, not to mention a kitchen extension and front storage box, both of which are carbon fiber.
For a moment, picture yourself behind the wheel of your truck or EV with this trinket behind you. Since this version also accompanies a roof rack, you'll have a pair of kayaks strapped to your Adventure. Since this one's built for the couples among us, you'll be leaving the kids at home for this one. The manufacturer's website doesn't state whether you can throw a rooftop tent onto this one.
Once parked, the Adventure, like any other teardrop on the market, will swing open its doors, showcasing a complete pass-through cabin, and at the rear, a simple, modern, and feature-packed galley hides underneath a hatch on air springs. The galley has a pass-through to the interior, too, in case your significant other wants to wake you with a fresh coffee in bed.
What I found rather nice about Rift is that it gives us quite a few standard features and systems. For example, that galley I mentioned is equipped with a fridge/freezer as standard, so all you'll need is a cooktop and some water. Oh, a power station is also seen in the feature list, but nothing about solar panels, so it's another feature you'll have to grab on the side.
The question is, just how much is one of these babies going to cost us, or what were they selling for? According to sources, the Utility version is said to be selling for no less than $30K, and the Adventure, with its extra gear and protection, is demanding $40K. My question is: Would you drop $40K on a teardrop camper built out of nothing more than carbon fiber?
Honestly, carbon fiber is a rather expensive material, not to mention the manhours it takes to prepare its final form and to get your hands on a unit that's built from the stuff; $30K is a price worthy of a second look. I'm still waiting on Rift to give us an answer on whether or not they're still in business, and once we find out, we'll raise the alarm, and you can go from there. Heck, just take matters into your own hands if you like what you see.
Since the manufacturer's website is still up and running, I've decided to shed light on a bit of what this crew has or had to offer. Overall, two different units are available: the Utility and Adventure. The Adventure is also showcased in the video we've added at the end of the article, and if I may say so myself, I hope this crew is still in business because this thing looks so damned good!
Now, picture yourself rolling into some trailer park with a teardrop crafted from carbon fiber; you know for a darned fact that you'll have an audience within the first few minutes or until someone realizes what they may be looking at. Just wait for the sun to showcase that unmistakable weave that this material is known for; I'd be first in line to ask questions.
As for the Adventure's interior, it's a lot like other teardrop campers, with a queen mattress, storage bays and cabinets for personal belongings, and upward-lifting doors for access. That last one is sure to get some attention, too; while everyone's units are focused on a horizontal axis, you're working vertically. It seems like a perfect place to relax during a light summer rain.
